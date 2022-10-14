Thanks to expanded home health services that meet multiple needs, more dementia and Alzheimer’s patients are remaining at home in a familiar environment surrounded by loved ones.
Lane Home Health offers several services, including skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, medication management, medical nutrition therapy, and assistance with personal care. Lane Home Health has been in operation since 1984 and serves families within a 50-mile radius of Zachary, including the Baton Rouge area.
“When our health care professionals initiate care in a patient’s home, they perform a complete assessment of the patient and home environment,” said Lori Shaw, Lane Home Health’s clinical manager. “Additionally, they provide patients and caregivers with education on disease processes and communicate with healthcare professionals regarding the patient’s care.”
There is an emphasis on making the home environment as safe as possible. Physical and occupational therapists focus heavily on preventing patient falls. This might include placing cues on the walls to remind patients to use their walker and shower chair, as well as installing grab bars, clearing clutter, and removing rugs and other tripping hazards.
“We like our patients to stay active but in a safe way,” Shaw said. “Our occupational therapists teach patients how to do small tasks and household chores to keep them engaged and help maintain strength.”
Lane Home Health’s social workers assist caregivers and patients with legal matters such as living wills and power of attorney documents. They also provide information on finding an appropriate facility if the patient can no longer remain at home.
“Even after a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s, patients can continue to have meaningful lives,” Shaw said. “We encourage them to look at old photos, listen to music, stay involved in hobbies, and spend time with their loved ones.”
“Family members always want to understand what’s going to come next,” she said. “Some patients may develop behavioral issues or ask the same question several times, which makes for a challenging situation. Thankfully, we are able to provide resources in the community and from our staff so caregivers can also receive the support they need, as well.”
For more information, call 225-658-4150 or visit www.lanermc.org/home-health.