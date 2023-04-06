In his teens, Michael Carey sang with the Clinton High School Band and the New Generation Band.
He performed with the rock band XLR8 before forming his own groups, the rhythm-and-blues-based Colorblind and the pop, rock and R&B unit Blueprint.
But Carey’s greatest fame, so far, happened when Rush Limbaugh broadcast “Ditto’s Rush,” Carey’s hip-hop homage to the talk radio star. The song’s airplay on the top-rated “Rush Limbaugh Show” preceded Limbaugh and Zachary native Carey touring together in the early 1990s.
Although Carey composed “Ditto’s Rush,” original music was not his forté until recently. For most of his career, Carey concentrated on singing current hits and classics with cover bands.
“A lot of folks might think I didn’t aspire to being a recording artist,” he said. “But because I needed the money to support my family, I got with these bands that were playing corporate events, weddings.”
A vocalist with an exceptional range, Carey’s cover band sets included his musical impressions of male and female singing stars. Al Green, Aaron Neville, Minnie Ripperton, Barry White, Luther Vandross and Babyface are a few of the famous voices he replicated.
Carey’s interest in creating original songs surfaced when his cover band gigs dried up during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Because everybody had to stay at home,” he said. “I started writing original songs, and here I am.”
In February, Carey signed a major label recording deal with Ingrooves, a division of the world’s largest music company, Universal Music Group.
“This is big,” he said.
Ingrooves will release Carey’s new single, “Country Living,” to digital music platforms next month. In the meantime, a music video for his feel-good ode to country fun can be viewed on YouTube. “Country Living” is an example of Carey’s new musical direction, a style he calls country soul.
General Harris, a music and film entrepreneur based in New Orleans, Atlanta and Beverly Hills, California, made the connection between Carey and Ingrooves/Universal. Catching one of Carey’s performances at Churchill’s in Baton Rouge, the impressed Harris asked the singer if he had management and a recording deal.
Harris, Carey said, “does a lot of stuff in the entertainment industry, so he knows a lot of people. He called Universal. They checked me out and offered me a deal.”
Although Harris isn’t Carey’s manager, they talk frequently.
“He’s giving me advice and opening doors for me,” Carey said.
Carey, whose next performance is April 22 at Churchill’s, develops ideas at his studio in Zachary. He then takes those ideas to La’Keith, the Baton Rouge producer whose studio credits include Cash Money Records and rap star and former Baton Rouge resident Master P.
“La’Keith is a phenomenal writer and producer,” Carey said. “He produces a lot of rap tracks, but he’s beginning to do R&B and Southern soul more.”
Carey already has a follow-up to his “Country Living” single. Another example of his country soul style, it’s called “Country City.”
“Zachary is basically a country city,” he said of his hometown. “In these country cities, when you’ve got a dollar store and a McDonald’s, you think you’re uptown. And country living is so wholesome. I want to bring that country feeling to my music and represent my roots. I can also tap into the country music market, because no matter if you’re purple or gold, black or white, country is country.”
In addition to writing and recording his original music, Carey has founded Carey Entertainment Group. His four adult children, all aspiring entertainers, are the company’s first clients.
“I want to open doors for them, so it won’t be as hard for them to get a deal as it was for me,” he said.
Carey’s family is the reason he didn’t chase possibilities beyond Louisiana in his younger days.
“I had several opportunities to go to Los Angeles and other places to record,” he said. “But I wasn’t going to leave my wife back here to struggle with these children while I followed a dream. I just wouldn’t do it. And it shows, right now, if you do right at the beginning, right will be done by you at the end.”