Congress will soon be back in session. Not that Congress.
For the first time since the pandemic, the Fourth District Congress of Christian Education is returning June 6-9 with major changes and the launch of a "different direction" to help member churches in all areas of ministry and beyond.
"I'm excited because we're starting to move again," said the Rev. René Brown, president of the Baton Rouge-based Fourth District Missionary Baptist Association, which sponsors the annual Congress of biblical classes, seminars and worship.
"Congress is vital because Congress is the teaching arm of the church and of the convention, and where our churches are lacking is teaching."
This year's theme is “Reengaging Christian Education” taken from 2 Timothy 3:16-17: “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work.”
The Fourth District comprises more than 135 churches in six parishes: East and West Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Iberville and Point Coupee.
While the Congress' emphasis on biblical training and principles of Christian living will not change, Brown said what has changed is the location and format.
In previous years, Congress for all six parishes was held at Scotlandville High School in Baton Rouge. This year, Congress will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 6-8 at three district churches: Mount Zion First Baptist Church, 356 T.J. Jemison Blvd., Baton Rouge (for churches in East and South Baton Rouge areas); New Sunrise Baptist Church, 966 Maryland Ave., Port Allen (West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Pointe Coupee); and Shady Grove First Missionary Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker (North Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana).
All the parishes will join for the closing night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 9 at Second Baptist Church, 9513 Highway 19, in Wilson.
"When we go this, we'll know better what to do next year," said Brown, also the pastor of Mount Zion First Baptist Church.
In addition to the nightly adult classes, the district will also host youth classes from 8 a.m. to noon June 6-8 at Shady Grove (East Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana parishes); and Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Seventh St., Port Allen (West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Point Coupee parishes).
Another change is reduced class and seminar options from previous years. Among this year's classes will be "Effective Bible Reading," "Theology and History of Christianity" and "The African American Church and Social Justice."
Brown hopes the Congress is just the start of the Fourth District's renewed efforts to assist churches beyond biblical training and finding pastors. He said the Fourth District will host seven major workshops before the end of the year to help with more practical issues such as 501(c)3 status, disaster relief, technological assistance, health care, COVID-19 help and retirement for pastors.
"We've got to teach them all new stuff," Brown said. "So that means we're going to have classes on more than how to study the Bible, the Old Testament or the New Testament."
Too many churches have been stagnant since COVID-19 and even before that because they were unable to take advantage of the plethora of available resources to help themselves, their congregations and their communities.
"It's been challenging because a lot of the pastors haven't known what to do. And as a result, a lot of their members haven't known what to do. Because of that, it kind of hinders what we can do," Brown said.
Getting churches to understand why they need 501(c)3 status to get funding is top priority, he said.
"There's a lot of things that we're doing that's got to go through the churches, but it can't go through the churches because the churches don't have the proper legal stuff taken care of," Brown said. "For too long, our (Black) churches have been slow to address the governmental needs out of fear that we're not capable of managing resources, so we'd rather just not do it. ... We don't have the necessary paperwork. Let's do the paperwork."
It's part of the Fourth District's new direction, Brown stressed.
"We're not the association we used to be," he said. "We're trying to relabel. We're more than just here to help you get a pastor. We're here to give you the tools necessary for your churches to be successful. ... We're not going to be able to return back to the old days of the association where you meet, greet and eat. Those days are gone. There has to be a social justice component. There has to be a component dealing with the laws, what's on the books with the government. There has to be a ministry that's going to take on modern-day issues."
The pandemic only underlined the need for churches to branch out.
"We have gotten caught up in the building, and our ministry should have never have been in that building. God had to force us out of that building," Brown said. "We've got to get back to the fact that God says be in the world but not of the world. That doesn't mean isolation. ... We got to be in the world without the world being in us."
Starting his second five-year term, Brown resolves to help all churches be more effective in ministry.
"I may be president of the Fourth District and just may be Baptist, but my calling is to reach all the people and that's regardless of ethnicity or denomination. I refuse to be hindered by denomination."