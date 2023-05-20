Whenever Bishop Dwight Pate has needed to summon up a mighty move of God, he's gone to the Prayer House.
Pate, the pastor of Church Point Ministries in Baton Rouge, recently returned to the Prayer House for prayer and healing services in hopes that God would bring revival to a city devastated by crime.
"We've got too many mothers crying and too many fathers crying," he said. "We've got too many of our kids in the prisons, too many of them dying on these streets. Drugs are killing them instantly now. The last time I went to the Prayer House, we've seen hundreds of lives saved."
Pate, 68, believes God can do the same again.
"God's got miracles in his mind that he's about to send to Baton Rouge, whether we believe it or not," said Pate, making his fourth return to the Prayer House. "The vision for Baton Rouge is to be a city set on a hill, a city that will bring people from all over the nation to bring healing to their children, bring healing to themselves. I see it. We just need to be challenged."
The Prayer House is a former used car lot building Pate purchased in 1981.
"I heard the voice of the Lord and he said he wanted to give me this little building at 700 Scenic Highway to start the first prayer line where people could call in and pray 24 hours a day," Pate said. "He told me he was going to reach the city through that little building."
But instead of preaching to people initially, Pate said God told him to start with vacant chairs.
"That's how Church Point Ministries started, in a raggedy shack, preaching to 50 empty chairs," said Pate, who has been in ministry for 44 years. "Sometimes the sun would go down on me, and I'd preach like I was in a stadium. That's what God told me to do."
Pate was faithful to his calling.
"We started ministering to prostitutes and addicts. Anyone that was would pass by. People thought I was crazy," he said. "Eventually, the chairs started filling up. ...So many people started coming, they wouldn't leave."
Church Point went on to become a prominent church in Baton Rouge, with thousands of members, expansive staff, multiple services, robust outreach and a radio station (WNDC) at 3000 Tecumseh St. The church has since moved to 5686 Winbourne Ave.
Pate returned to the Prayer House in 1994 and received a vision from God to pray over olive oil and contribute it free all over the world. He stayed just over 7 months. He returned in 2000 for five months and again in 2014 for nearly a year.
A heart grieving over crime precipitated Pate's latest visit to the Prayer House. Pate held a rededication ceremony for the renovated Prayer House on May 8.
"The Lord spoke to my heart to go back until fear and murder leave off the streets of Baton Rouge," he said. "My heart is grieving for all mothers losing their teenagers and children and babies."
Pate plans to distribute 200,000 bottles of holy anointing oil in Baton Rouge.
"I know once we knock on doors and put that oil in the house, many parents are going to start anointing their children," he said. "We're believing in God to turn at least 100,000 homes in Baton Rouge into people praying for our homes and families."
The whole church, the body of Christ, has an obligation to win lost souls for Christ, Pate said.
"So many people need to see the manifestation of God, and they need to know preachers cannot do this by themselves. The body's got to do this," he said. "We're building all these churches but the city's getting worse. We as leaders have failed the people spiritually. ...The church must take the lead in bringing peace and deliverance to the children of our city."
Help is all way, said Pate, who's been preaching all over the country in the last year about the need for revival in Baton Rouge.
"We're believing in God that in the next few months, people will come from all over the world just to see Baton Rouge changed," he said.