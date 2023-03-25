Retirement hasn’t changed the Rev. George C. Pierce’s commitment to Israelite Missionary Baptist Church in Brusly.
“I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here as long God allows me to be here,” Pierce, with his wife Vidrine by his side, said to members, family and other visitors during a celebration program Sunday at the church in honor of his 48 years of service and his 86th birthday.
“(God) has brought me from a very long way,” said Pierce, who retired from Israelite on Dec. 31. “With that, I’m extremely grateful to all of you who have come to share this occasion with me. God is ever-present.”
The after-church program included words of appreciation from church ministries; and proclamations from the West Baton Rouge Parish President’s Office and the town of Brusly.
“I had to give up some things because my health started failing,” Pierce said later. “I didn’t want the church to die with me (as pastor). I want the church to move forward. I want them to understand and realize the goodness of God, and he can keep them in perfect peace.”
The Rev. Eva Collins, a longtime minister at the church, served as emcee for the program.
“We recognize your 48 years of priestly ministry and service unto the Lord,” Collins said to Pierce. “Your friendships and the difference you have made in the lives of so many of us as a preacher, as an elder, as a teacher, as a counselor surely will always be remembered. … May God’s blessings be upon you as you follow in the way of Christ.”
Jason Manola, representing the parish, read a proclamation that stated in part, “I hereby present Dr. Pierce with this proclamation as a symbol of agreement with him for healing, restoring and transforming families, businesses and the entire West Baton Parish community.”
Brenda Washington thanked Pierce for allowing the deaconesses to expand their duties and assist in congregational prayer and receiving of collections.
“Through your teaching, you have helped us grow in faith, relationships, finances and more by teaching biblical principles,” she said. “Thank you for the seeds you’ve planted and the disciples you’ve nurtured. Thanks for the sermons you’ve preached and the prayers you’ve lifted up on our behalf. Thank you for the wise counsel and the words of encouragement.”
A native of the Poplar Grove area of Port Allen, Pierce said he was saved at age 9 and started in ministry at 16.
“I accepted the Lord, and I’ve been constantly trying to say to others that he will fix it for you. Thank God for his goodness,” Pierce said.
Pierce, who celebrated his birthday on March 9, attended Cohn High School in Port Allen and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in sociology from Southern University.
Pierce also served as pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville for 53 years, retiring there on Dec. 31, 2021.
"The thing I cherish the most is that God was kind to me and still has been kind to me,” he said.