Several walks around the track convinced Anthony Miller to stop running from his calling.
Miller, founder and lead pastor of Cultivate Church in Prairieville, grew up admiring his father's walk as a pastor but wanting to forge his own path.
"Being in the church is part of my DNA," said Miller, the 40-year-old Mississippi native. "It was not my intent to follow in my father's footsteps and become a pastor. It was something that truly originated from God that I tried to fight against."
That all changed during a visit home in 2003 as Miller was preparing for his junior year at Mississippi State University, where he was majoring in criminal justice.
"I could remember one night going to the high school where I played football, and I walked around the track forever and just having a conversation with God," he said. "It was in that moment, after kind of processing some things, I tried to reject some other things and chose to surrender to what obviously was the call of a deeper level of ministry and pastoring in my life."
Though he was actively involved at his father's church and in college ministry, Miller had always sensed that God was calling him to do more.
"It was really a point where the Lord just started dealing with me, that there was something more that is part of my purpose," he said. "I was not even thinking about the idea of pastoring or preaching or something like that. I was really kind of believing that more meant maybe I needed to be more involved, maybe I needed to be more available, whatever."
Miller said it was not an instantaneous moment but a process.
"I enjoyed working with the youth ministry (at the church). I enjoyed being around my peers in the college ministry but just could not shake the feeling that there was something more there," he said.
One of Miller's biggest supporters in ministry is his 72-year-old father, who has been pastoring for 35 years as part of the Church of Christ (Holiness) USA.
Miller graduated from Mississippi State, worked as a supply plan manager and married his wife, Krista, all the while serving in the Army from 2001-2012, rising to the rank of captain.
In 2010, Miller was serving as a youth pastor at a church in Little Rock, Arkansas, when he was called to pastor a church in Oakland, California. He led the church in the Bay Area until 2019, when his company asked if he would transfer to new operations in Louisiana.
Three years after moving to Ascension Parish, the minister in Miller eventually felt a call to plant a diverse church that would be inviting for the vast majority of people who attend church outside the parish.
"One of the foundational pieces of our church is that we believe that the church should represent the diversity of the church should be reflected of the diversity of the kingdom God," Miller said. "We know that the kingdom of God is diverse; therefore, we endeavor to have a diverse church as well."
Miller said 51% of the parish's churchgoers traveled elsewhere for service.
"If they're looking for a local congregation or option to be able to worship, then we're here," he said.
The Cultivate name comes from the church's core value of being "Gospel-centered" and "relationship-oriented."
"We wanted to think through what it would be like to have a church where people build relationships with Christ while at the same build a community where people are able to cultivate or able to grow in the dual relationship spiritually as well as interpersonally," Miller said.
Cultivate is an interdenominational church with a doctrine that would be more "inclusive of people with different dynamics and faith backgrounds."
As he strives to grow his ministry and spiritual walk, Miller is motivated by two key passages. One is Philippians 3:13-14: "Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus."
Miller said, "In no way have I gotten to a place or in no way where I'll ever get to a place where enough is enough or where I can coast. But every single day I need to be intentional about progressing in knowing who God is but also how I can be a better minister or disciple of Jesus Christ."
A complement to that passage, Miller said, is Colossians 1:28: "He is the one we proclaim, admonishing and teaching everyone with all wisdom, so that we may present everyone fully mature in Christ."
"As I preach and as I minister, it's never about me, but it's always obviously about pointing people to Christ," he said.
For more on Cultivate Church, go to https://www.cultivatefaith.com.