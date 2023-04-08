The place of prayer is the heart.
"That's where we pray. That's where we received our Lord," speaker Danielle Van Haute said last week during the Lenten Reflection Series topic "The Mass is Prayer" at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Baton Rouge.
Van Haute is the associate director of evangelization in the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge. She was the fifth speaker during the church's six-week Lenten series titled "The Mass is … ." The series also looked at the Mass through the lens of sacrifice, adoration, our life, listening and salvation's source.
"I ask you to pray and ask the Lord how it is that you are drawing me in deeper to the prayer of the Mass. And that's not an answer I can provide or the Father can provide," Van Haute said. "But the Lord we know we can trust always wants to draw us deeper into the prayer of the Mass. And he doesn't want to make it difficult for us to figure it out."
Van Haute started with a reading from Luke 24:13-35, which recounts the story of Jesus and two travelers on the road to Emmaus. Later during the blessing of the meal, the followers realized the unknown companion was Jesus. They then asked each other in Luke 13:32, "Didn’t our hearts burn within us as he talked with us on the road and explained the Scriptures to us?"
"When is the last time that your heart burned within you? My friend calls it the holy heartburn, this rekindling of life that you can't explain," Van Haute said.
In preparing for the Mass, Van Haute urged coming with "hearts that are open and attuned" to receive the Lord.
That includes the sacrament of reconciliation.
“We are conscious of our sin, particularly we go to the sacraments, to the father of mercy who's waiting for us there. And we go frequently where we then receive that grace," she said.
Another way is establishing a personal prayer life.
"The way that we pray on our own will affect our disposition when it comes to Mass. Are we praying? That’s an honest question to ask. Yes, the catechism speaks of the need to pray always, constantly, but we also need to pray at some particular times, right, in order to pray always," Van Haute said.
Van Haute stressed the importance of praying throughout the Mass.
"As the homily is spoken, do we pray for our priests or our deacons who are breaking open the scriptures for us? Do we ask the Lord to guide their hearts, their minds as they open this for us?" she said.
Listeners were also reminded they are not by themselves.
"We never come to Christ alone because we are part of the mystical body. The sacraments are what link us together with those in the body and bind us to Christ," Van Haute said. “As I come to Mass, I’m not here just for myself."