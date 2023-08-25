Sharing the "good news" is for all believers, not just pastors and church leadership.
Livingston Parish pastors came up with the ECON Evangelism Conference two years ago to get laypeople as excited and motivated to evangelize as they were. This year's free conference for children, students and adults is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at First Baptist Church, 27735 La. 16 in Denham Springs. The theme is "To Inspire, Equip and Encourage Churches to Evangelize Livingston."
"The purpose of it is to encourage our laypeople and to equip and provide some inspiration that would not only give them the tools but fire them up to be able to go out and share their faith," said Richard Blue, president of the host Eastern Louisiana Baptist Association comprising 43 churches in the Livingston Parish area.
The conference will feature breakout sessions, lunch and key speaker Jake Roudkovski, the professor of evangelism and pastoral leadership at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Roudkovski has pastored churches in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes and served last year as interim pastor of First Baptist Church of Zachary.
"I’m looking forward to being with pastors and church leaders," Roudkovski said. "It’s going to be terrific just to be able to reconnect with them and encourage them. For somebody who was a pastor as well as a professor, I know the difficulty it is to serve and the challenges, but I’m excited to encourage them just along the way."
Blue said Roudkouvki is a premier presenter on evangelism.
"As far as evangelism is concerned, he is the professor of preaching and evangelism. Everywhere he goes, he's an evangelist first and he trains his churches to be evangelistic and to be an outreach to the community," Blue said.
Roudkovski, a native of Kazakhstan in Central Asia, also heads the professional doctoral programs at NOBTS.
"Evangelism is basically sharing the good news: the life, death, burial and resurrection of Jesus in the power of the Holy Spirit with the goal of seeing people being incorporated in the life of the local church, where they can serve Jesus as king," Roudkovski said.
Blue said Jesus commands in the Great Commission from Matthew 28:18-20 to "go and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. Teach these new disciples to obey all the commands I have given you."'
"Don't lead them to Christ and leave them hanging," Blue said. "We got to bring them into the church, get them baptized and help grow them in their faith."
Breakout sessions will include: "Preparing Your Heart for Revival," "Turning Everyday Conversations into Gospel Conversations," "Sharing the Gospel with Teenagers," "The Rise of the Nones in Louisiana: How to Reach the Unchurched, Dechurched, Never Churched in Our Communities," "Creating an Evangelistic Culture in the Church" and "Sharing the Gospel with Children."
Registration is encouraged at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/econ-lp-2023-to-inspire-equip-and-encourage-churches-to-evangelize-tickets-691151070457?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.