As passionate as Wes Watts was about his students, players and teachers during his 30 years in education, he is just as passionate about his faith.
Watts, 53, retired this summer from a career that included stints as a science teacher, high school basketball coach, athletics director and most recently as the superintendent of the West Baton Rouge Parish School District.
His faith did not go unnoticed.
"I think some of the most encouraging emails, calls and conversations that I've had with people that were employees said thank you for living out your faith and not being afraid and standing up as a Christian," said Watts, of Central. "For people to say that was probably the most rewarding thing anybody has ever told me."
Watts, the 2022 state Superintendent of the Year, tried to set an example of Christ at school and elsewhere.
"If I'm a follower of Jesus and I believe he's God's son, then I can't live one way at work and a different way at home," he said. "I'm either a Christian or I'm not."
Watts said it was the support of other Christian school leaders during the early days of the pandemic that further motivated him to live out in faith.
"When COVID hit, we spent a lot of time as superintendents wondering what we were going to do and how we were going to help each other, so we became really close," he said. "We have a lot of superintendents who are believers, who are followers of Jesus."
In January 2021, Watts and the Louisiana Association of Christian Administrators joined other school leaders from six other states for a weekly devotion on Zoom. The 30-minute devotion, which is held before school on Wednesdays, came as educational leaders were being attacked over COVID-19 protocols.
"It's a devotion where we kind of encourage each other, share maybe our strengths and also maybe our struggles and what works and doesn't work ... and spend time praying for each other and our schools and that we are godly and wise leaders in the world of education," Watts said.
The devotion led to Watts co-hosting a podcast called "Testimonies Over Test Scores."
"It's designed around encouraging school leaders to let them know we're here to help develop young people — the human side instead of the test scores side of it," he said.
The organization Louisiana LIFT, or Lasting Impact for Teachers, helps educators know of any legal constraints and living out their faith the right way.
"We made sure that we knew what the law says," he said. "The worst thing that we can do is really be divisive and confrontational. There's nothing illegal about talking about God or sharing about Jesus."
It's OK to say Jesus, Watts said.
"We need to be courageous enough to live out our faith," said Watts, a member of Cornerstone Fellowship in Central. "You can't stand in front of a class and preach and read Scripture. You can't do that, but people can know who you are and know what you stand for. And when the opportunity presents itself, you can share that at the right time."
Louisiana LIFT recently held its first "Louisiana Gathering of Christian Educators" in Central. The event included praise and worship and a talk by a leader of Christian Educators, a national support association.
The meeting had two major objectives, including more reassurance, Watts said.
"It was really meant to be a night to encourage them as followers of Jesus and believers, that what they do is valuable," he said. "There are a lot of people that's kind of beating up teachers and educators today. ... This is where God has you and he can use you in a mighty way."
The second main purpose, Watts said, was getting "people connected with other believers in their school and other school districts to encourage each other."
One of the reasons Watts got into education was to be a positive impact on students as his coaches and other educators, including his parents, were in his life. He said a football coach's devotion and scripture reading during a player breakfast on game days during his freshman year in high school sparked his Christian journey.
"I didn't know anything. I just realized there was something missing in my life, so I started seeking God and starting reading the Bible," he said. "Through that, I realized that my life wasn't complete and that I was missing something. What I was missing was a relationship with Christ."
Watts said his parents played a key part.
"They modeled for us the unconditional love that God has for us," he said. "They made us walk a fine line. They were tough on us, but they loved us unconditionally. I was blessed to grow up in that environment."
He was alone in his bedroom when he gave his heart to Christ at the age of 15.
"I just said, 'I need you,'" Watts said. "The peace that came once I met Jesus, it's hard to put into words in some ways."
Watts was heavily involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in high school and at McNeese State University where he played quarterback. For 22 years after graduation, he worked in various capacities in several school districts, including the East Baton Rouge Parish and Central school systems, before taking over as West Baton Rouge superintendent in 2014.
Retiring from the school system gives him more time and flexibility to more spend with his family, including his grandchildren, and share the hope of Christ.
"I have hope for eternity. I hope for joy and peace each and every day in the midst of all situations," he said. "Apart from the blood of Jesus, I think my life would be an emotional wreck."
For more information, go to www.christianeducators.org.
Special thanks
The New Rising Sun Baptist Church on River Road celebrated its amazing 120th anniversary on Nov. 20, with the theme "The Just Shall Live by Faith."
It's always a blessed privilege to share a message, but it was a remarkable honor to be the guest speaker for such a milestone occasion. A special thanks to Pastor Donald Davis, Assistant Pastor Gerald Boatner, a high-spirited music ministry (including the sweetest saxophone sound you will hear in church) and a warm congregation.
"God has everything we need and then some," Davis said in opening the service. "(God) doesn't run out of anything. He has no shortage. That's why we need to always remember to give him all the glory, the honor and the praise, because he is the Lord. He's God and beside him there is no other. ...He's our all and all."
A plaque was unveiled by church secretary Chiquita Harris Jackson in honor of New Rising Sun's first seven-member board from Nov. 10, 1902. Board members were: Tobe Robertson, president; John Stewart, vice president; Richard Williams, secretary; Willie Franklin, treasurer; and James Campbell, Willie Campbell and Joseph Jackson.
The church moved to its current location at 5715 River Road in 1964.