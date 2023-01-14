The pandemic was just another of the many challenges Mount Zion First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge has faced — and survived — in its rich history.
Mount Zion, the city's oldest Black church, is celebrating its 165th anniversary this month with the theme "The Church Persevering Through Civil Rights and COVID: Still Serving Christ" based on Hebrews 12:1.
Doris Brown, co-chair of the anniversary committee with husband Adell, said COVID wasn't going to stop the church that got its start in 1858.
"To be a part of something that has survived through slavery, that survived the Civil War, that survived through Reconstruction, survived Jim Crow and through the civil rights movement and survived during COVID — not just survive, but thrive — it lets you know that this church was built on a solid foundation," Brown said. "What COVID did for us was strengthen Mount Zion. We've grown. It's been unbelievable."
A health fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday commences a busy next two weeks for the church at 356 T.J. Jemison Blvd. The Youth Church Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
On Jan. 21, a community forum will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, and a voter registration drive is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The forum speaker will be the Rev. D.Z. Cofield, of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Houston.
"The Old Ship of Zion Musical" is planned for 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the church. A gala featuring gospel recording artist Chester D.T. Baldwin will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
The celebration will culminate with the anniversary worship service at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 29 at the church.
The speaker for the gala and the worship service will be the Rev. W. Franklyn Richardson, of Grace Baptist Church, of Mount Vernon, New York.
"We'll really excited to get him here," Brown said of Richardson, who was a close friend of former Mount Zion pastor, the Rev. T.J. Jemison. "There will be two great opportunities to hear him."
Brown said Mount Zion's foundation is built on Christ and has been carried on by renowned pastors such as Gardner C. Taylor and Jemison and continues with the Rev. René Brown, the church's pastor since 2007.
"I think we've found the right recipe: first and foremost studying the word, and understanding that God is understanding and he will supply anything we need," she said. "We want the community to see how good God has been and really to see what he can do when you stand on his word and when you continue to be faithful stewards."
In the early days of the pandemic, Brown said Mount Zion quickly offered virtual opportunities and established protocols to continue in-person services. It also didn't stop outreach, including serving food to the community.
"That's why I love Mount Zion. It's about giving back to the community," Brown said.
For more information and/or gala tickets, call the church at 225-383-5401 or go to http://www.mtzionfirstbaptist.com.