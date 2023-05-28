As summer approaches, there is a near-universal eagerness to substitute the usual snacks served during backyard gatherings with healthier alternatives.
Hummus is a popular choice during this season. There is nothing wrong with chickpeas on their own, but incorporating different vegetables, such as zucchini, can give a unique and delicious flavor that takes your hummus experience to the next level.
Daphne Olivier is consistently on the lookout for fun and nutritious food options. Her hummus recipe swaps out traditional chickpeas for zucchini, making it an excellent way to sneak more veggies into her diet.
Owner of The Unconventional Dietitian in Lafayette, Olivier is a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator. She has a profound enthusiasm for real food and takes an unconventional approach to her practice.
A native of Denham Springs, Olivier set her sights on becoming a dietitian from a young age. The moment she discovered her love for healthy eating was when she was playing outside her home and refused a piece of sugary gum offered by a neighbor.
The recipe demonstration took place at TOPS Appliances & Cabinetry in Lafayette, conveniently located at her office. The expansive white kitchen was pristine, invoking the atmosphere of a cooking show. Although the size of the space was initially a bit overwhelming, I settled in to observe Olivier’s cooking process.
Olivier has been preparing this recipe regularly during summertime for the past decade. Although she cannot recall if she created or stumbled upon it, the dish has become a seasonal staple.
She is a self-taught cook, and for as long as she can remember, she has exhibited a keen interest in the art of meal preparation.
The vegetables were chopped and on display. The zucchini had been roasted beforehand for efficiency. Olivier used a high-tech Wolf blender, which she referred to as the "fancy" blender, to ensure all ingredients were thoroughly combined, leaving no chunks behind.
Olivier advises that it is ideal to chill the hummus after blending for optimum flavor. Though we omitted that step, the zucchini hummus would dazzle my taste buds. While not overpowering, the bold flavor provided a pleasant experience for my palate. I found myself craving it for the remainder of the day.
The substitution of bell peppers for pita chips to accompany the hummus contributed to its overall lightness. Olivier's preferred complements consist of colorful veggies such as bell peppers, cucumbers, snap peas and carrots.
I discussed with her how best to motivate my teenager to cultivate a healthy relationship with food. She suggested that I simply ensure the availability of an array of colorful foods to choose from. This snack aligns perfectly with her recommendation.
Zucchini hummus is a beloved summer side for Olivier and her family, and a versatile snack that can double as a dip or spread.
Moreover, it’s quick, easy, and nutritious, making it the perfect addition for any occasion.
Olivier enjoys working with individuals and groups, whether in a cooking class or a coaching session. Check www.theunconventionaldietitian.com for more recipes and health tips. You can also find her in Baton Rouge at Red Stick Spice Co. teaching cooking classes.
Zucchini Hummus
Serves 2-4. Recipe is by Daphne Olivier.
2 large zucchini
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/3 cup tahini
4 cloves garlic
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F and line a sheet pan with parchment paper or foil.
2. Cut zucchini into 2-inch chunks and place on the sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
3. Bake for 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes.
4. Place the zucchini, tahini, garlic and lemon juice into a food processor or high-powered blender and process until completely smooth.
5. Chill for a couple of hours for best flavor, then serve with veggies.