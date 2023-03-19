Hypolite Landry, a gifted musician and record-breaking pilot who served as East Baton Rouge coroner for 27 years, died on Saturday at the age of 96.
Landry was elected coroner in 1971 and served in that office until he retired in 1998.
Those who knew and worked with him remember him as a colorful, bold and kind person.
District Attorney Hillar Moore said Sunday that when he came to the District Attorney's office as a fulltime crime scene investigator after his graduation from LSU in the 1970s, he quickly learned that Landry "always went out of his way to be a leader and a teacher."
When Moore and his wife, Dawn, got married, not long after Moore joined the D.A.'s office, Landry drove them from the church to the reception hall and back in one of his handsome, antique cars, dressed in a tuxedo for the occasion.
"He was an extremely talented and smart man and also very kind and giving," Moore said.
Chuck Smith, chief investigator with the D.A.s' office, worked for Landry for close to 25 years, before going to the district attorney's office.
"Hypolite was a loyal friend to me for all of those years," Smith said.
Landry was a skilled pilot. In 1967, he made a solo trip around the world, setting some records in the process, in a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza.
"He retrofitted the Bonanza, took some seats out and put more fuel tanks in" to make the flight, Smith said.
During the years Smith was working for Landry, the coroner set another record for flying to every capital city in the continental U.S.
After Landry learned that a relative of Smith's was being treated for cancer in a Florida hospital, he had the idea to fly Smith in his private plane for a visit.
Smith remembers that — and also the emergency landing Landry had to make on a strip of grass in the Covington area on the way back, when the engine went out.
"He was a Renaissance kind of guy," Smith said.
Moore and Smith remembered the incredible, show-stopping Christmas parties that Landry gave every year.
He would walk through the rooms of his Baton Rouge home and stop to play different musical instruments in every room for his guests.
His home had been remodeled to hold a former church pipe organ, Smith said.
"He was a one of a kind," Smith said.
Coroner Beau Clark said that Landry was instrumental in modernizing Louisiana coroner laws during the last Louisiana Constitutional Convention in 1973.
"He was a mentor to me," Clark said.
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome on Sunday said, "Baton Rouge mourns the loss of Coroner Hypolite Landry. He was a committed public servant.
"Landry was a true Baton Rougean and has left behind an indelible mark on our community," the mayor said.
The funeral service will be held on March 25, at the Resthaven Garden of Memories and Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m., before the funeral service at 3.
A member of Hypolite Landry's family said that the funeral service can also be viewed that day on Resthaven's website.