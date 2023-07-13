It smells, it’s expensive, and it’s increasingly controversial. Garbage is a hot issue in the Baton Rouge area, as parishes cut back on collection services and raise rates. But parish leaders say their options are limited due to the cost of collection and scarce competition.
On July 3, residents in Pointe Coupee outside of New Roads began receiving weekly trash collection, rather than biweekly. The change came after months of parish council meetings.
“On our analysis, when we had twice-a-week pickup, 70% of garbage was picked up on the first pickup,” Parish President Major Thibaut said.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Council debated keeping pickup at biweekly with an increase to customers of about $7.50 per month, or cutting back to once-a-week and adding a cost increase of about $3 per month.
“A lot of people are on fixed income and lower income,” Thibaut said. “It might not seem like much, but every dollar counts these days.”
The new monthly rate of $21.50 is expected to take effect at the start of 2024. Residents in New Roads have a separate contract and still receive twice-a-week pickup.
The change comes just months after East Baton Rouge Metro Council members voted in March to increase garbage and recycling fees by more than 50% in order to keep twice-a-week trash collection. The higher rate approved by the council will cost residents an additional $147.12 annually for garbage, recycling and trash collection, for a total of $423.12 a year for those services.
Why is garbage collection so expensive?
Companies like Pelican Waste, which Pointe Coupee uses, have a clause built into their contracts that accounts for the consumer price index, a measure of change of costs of things like fuel and goods. In the Pointe Coupee contract, that increase was capped at 2%.
“You had some years where the CPI was around 9%, but in our contract it was capped at 2%, so that tells you right there that when they can only increase 2% to keep up with a 9% increase and what it costs them operate, they get behind pretty quick,” Thibaut said.
When that contract ended, the parish had to work with Pelican Waste to develop a new one that was beneficial to both parties. Thibaut said while he doesn’t have access to Pelican Waste’s finances, he can guess where the increases are coming from.
“When you buy a vehicle, it’s more expensive. When you have to order a part, those parts are more expensive. When you hire a driver or person to operate equipment, rates have gone up,” he said.
Pelican Waste did not respond to requests for comment.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, which contracts with Republic Services to handle garbage and recycling collection, officials also cited inflation as the reason for price increases.
Looking to neighboring models
Thibaut said that when researching what to do in Pointe Coupee, he talked to counties around the country that had gone down to once a week without issue. Cities like Washington, D.C., suburbs of Boston and other large metro areas currently follow a weekly pickup schedule. Thibaut also looked more locally, to West Feliciana and Iberville Parish, which also contract with Pelican Waste and moved to once-a-week pickup in 2014.
“In 2014, we had to do some modification of our contract. When you added it all up we would have depleted our funds. It was getting bad," said Iberville Parish President Mitchell Ourso. “We went to once a week, cut out recycling, and put recycling points throughout the parish to cut costs.”
The move took a few months to get used to, but Ourso said residents adjusted. Iberville uses 95-gallon waste cans, which Ourso said is “a lot of garbage and more than adequate for a small family.” For those who missed twice-a-week pickup, the parish offered one additional can for free.
In Iberville, sales tax covers the cost of garbage pickup, so residents do not receive a bill. The parish pays $14.93 per household per month, but its current contract with Pelican Waste ends in December and will have to be renegotiated.
Pointe Coupee Parish looked at getting into the garbage business, but it was cost prohibitive.
“You’re looking at trucks at $750,000 to a million a piece, paying someone responsible enough to drive a vehicle well over $20 an hour plus full benefits,” Thibaut said. “And what happens if it breaks down? We don’t have the revenue to have backup trucks sitting in the yard. It’s not feasible for rural parishes like us to have our own garbage service.”
Like Thibaut, Ourso said the cost for the parish of operating garbage is not feasible.
“The cost of equipment is outrageous,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to be in that business. There are a lot of moving parts. Labor, equipment breakdowns; oh, my god, insurance. It’s a tough business for someone to be in and expensive.”
Iberville operated its own garbage service many years ago, but residents voted to move to the sales tax and contractor option. West Feliciana’s weekly trash collection is also covered by a sales tax.
Once a week, twice a week
Residents across Louisiana have seen garbage pickup changes in recent years. New Orleans provides once-a-week collection, and in Jefferson Parish bills increased about $10 to $50.40 per month in order to keep twice-a-week pickup.
In East Baton Rouge, some Metro Council members and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome advocated for once-a-week collection to keep rates affordable for lower-income residents. Biweekly collection in East Baton Rouge is utilized by less than half of the parish’s households. If the council had approved only once-a-week garbage collection, the parish's current monthly rate of $23 would have increased by $5.50, rather than $13.
Thibaut said one issue is that there’s not a lot of competition.
“There are not a lot of garbage companies. Anytime you don’t have a lot of competition, prices tend to be higher,” he said.
He hopes the once-a-week collection works, but he does have some concerns, namely litter.
“Litter is a big problem here and nationwide. With garbage sitting out on the road longer, will things be flying out of cans as cars pass? Are we gonna see more litter on the side of our highways?” he said. “It would be very helpful if everyone would use garbage bags and put their stuff in bags.”
With much of the country at once-a-week pickup, why does a need for twice-a-week collection seem to be an issue in Louisiana?
“We’re a little different down here,” Thibaut said. “It’s hot. Maybe we’re just slow to change. But we probably cook more, we probably eat better than everybody else.”