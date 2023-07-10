A St. Francisville man was arrested Monday after his girlfriend was found dead in a car, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
Lorenzo Green, 26, was booked on one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Radayisha King, 25.
King was found dead in a vehicle near the intersection of US Hwy 61 and Hwy 421 around 11 a.m. on July 9, according to West Feliciana Sheriff Brian Spillman.
Spillman said evidence recovered at the scene and a search of Green's residence gave deputies enough information to charge him with the crime. Green is also the father of King's child.