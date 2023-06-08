A homeowner shot and killed a man who attempted to break into his home in Gonzales early Sunday morning, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of an attempted break-in on Tiggy Duplessis Road and found 20-year-old Kameron Serigny dead near the entryway, according to a news release. The homeowner told deputies he fired several gunshots at Serigny. He is not facing charges.
Detectives with the Ascension Parish Violent Crimes Unit said they believed Serigny used an illegal substance shortly before the incident occurred, but a toxicology report is pending.