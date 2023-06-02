Iberville Parish Schools will have a new superintendent starting July 1. The board elected Dr. Louis Voiron, 50, to replace Arthur Joffrion, who announced his retirement in March.
Voiron said he was surprised when the job opened up, but he felt prepared to apply after spending more than three years in his current role as chief academic officer at Iberville Parish Schools, and his past role as a superintendent in Lafourche Parish.
“My mission at this point is to advance our district, both academically and from every enrichment, co-curricular, extracurricular activities we have to offer, and to improve and make more efficient the operations of our system and the communication with our parents and community as a whole,” he said.
Voiron has held a wide range of roles across more than 28 years in education. He started his career teaching civics and world history at St. Amant High School in 1995, then moved to Lafourche Parish, where he taught earth science and physical science at East Thibodaux Jr. High and also worked as a coach and athletic director.
“I absolutely loved my teaching career,” Voiron said.
Eventually, he became assistant principal at an elementary school, principal at another school, then elementary curriculum supervisor. He spent eight years as a human resources director, and a year as a superintendent in Lafourche.
He left his superintendent role in Lafourche due to medical reasons, and in 2020 moved to Iberville Parish, where he became chief academic officer.
“In the transition to leadership, my goal is always that I hope to enhance the career and the lives of the people that I work with,” Voiron said. “I think I've been successful in that area and look forward to doing that in this new role.”
Voiron said he’s excited to help the school district advance on the academic side, but also to focus on career pathways.
“We are blessed with a variety and vast amount of business and industries that we partner with already, and I want to see us expand even further and have Iberville Parish Schools be the top pipeline to providing our local employers with the next generation of employees,” he said.
Challenges lie ahead, too. The Iberville Parish school district currently has a “C” rating from the Louisiana accountability system. Voiron said the criteria is always changing, so school districts need to stay on top of it, something the incoming superintendent of West Baton Rouge said was also a challenge when he took on the new role.
“One of the latest changes is we currently have been testing kids for accountability purposes in U.S. history,” Voiron said. “But in two years, we’re going to transition to civics, which I am all for. I totally agree with that change, but it shifts how we sequence offerings to kids in high schools.”
Voiron grew up in Assumption Parish and went to Belle Rose Primary School and Assumption High School.
“When I walked into Iberville three years ago I felt like I went back home. It’s small, with community-based schools. Everybody knows everybody,” he said. “It's genuine, family oriented. I grew up 10 miles away from the parish line on Highway 69 right before you get into White Castle, and my parents still live in Belle Rose. It felt like home when I got there.”