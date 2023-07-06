A 27-year-old man died by suicide in the West Baton Rouge Detention Center on July 3, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies found Ty Thibodeaux unresponsive in his cell and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An ongoing criminal and administrative investigation is looking into whether protocols that are meant to prevent inmate deaths were being followed at the time, the sheriff's office said.
Thibodeaux was booked into the detention center on June 15 on aggravated second degree battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic warrant.