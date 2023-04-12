Iberville Parish Courthouse _lowres

Advocate staff photo by PATRICK DENNIS -- 2015 file photo of Iberville Parish Courthouse in Plaquemine.

A White Castle man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday morning after he was convicted in March of second-degree murder.

On April 7, 2018, Tyler Jackson and another man, Thailan Raekwon Cutno, of Gonzales, were both at a party at the White Castle Community Center when Jackson saw Cutno talking to a woman Jackson had been pursuing. Jackson shot Cutno twice and fled the scene, District Attorney Tony Clayton of the 18th Judicial District said in a statement.

An Iberville Parish jury reached a guilty verdict after a three-day trial that ended March 1, 2023.

Jackson’s sentencing was originally scheduled for April 6, but he escaped from a transport van as he was being brought to the parish courthouse in Plaquemine for sentencing that day. Iberville Parish Brett Stassi said Jackson escaped through a gate at the courthouse that had a push bar instead of a lock, but was found in a garbage can and captured. An investigation is underway to determine how he escaped.

Last month, three people were arrested, accused of intimidating witnesses during Jackson’s murder trial.

