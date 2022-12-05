Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services employees are overworked, underpaid, and must deal with insensitive and unqualified supervisors, they said in a comprehensive survey out Monday.
The survey on employee perspectives, conducted by the state legislative auditor at lawmakers’ request after three children died on DCFS’ watch, suggests the agency has saddled workers with excessive caseloads, making it impossible for them to adequately monitor every child they encounter.
The auditor’s survey, conducted in October, does not address DCFS’ handling of the three recent deaths, each of which came after warnings to the agency about the children’s safety. Nor does it reference a 2019 case that came to public attention Sunday, in which an infant starved to death just days after a DCFS staffer visited him and his family.
The findings do jibe with testimonies from current and former DCFS staffers, who have long complained about agency workloads and morale.
“They keep piling more work on us to make it look like they’re doing ‘something,’ but none of those new policies actually address the issue leadership had a knee-jerk reaction to,” one respondent said. Respondents’ names and positions aren’t included in the report. “People leave DCFS because leadership constantly makes our jobs even harder to do without ever listening to us.”
A DCFS spokesperson said the agency is aiming to boost morale through the establishment of a council on diversity, equity and inclusion, which will — among other goals — screen for biases among management. DCFS has also pledged to pay for more training for agency supervisors.
State lawmakers urged the auditor to survey agency employees as clamor rose this fall after 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry died in Houma from blunt force trauma and 2-year-old Mitchell Robinson and 20-month-old Jahrei Paul died in Baton Rouge from fentanyl overdoses.
The agency was supposed to be monitoring all three toddlers; it was also supposed to have kept a watch on seven-week-old Christian Batiste, who starved to death in Avoyelles Parish three years ago.
After Paul’s Halloween death, DCFS’ then-secretary, Marketa Garner Walters, tendered her resignation. Her deputy in charge of child welfare, Rhenda Hodnett, announced a week later that she would retire at the end of the year. Acting Secretary Terri Porche Ricks succeeded Walters in November.
The survey released Monday was sent to over 1,400 DCFS employees across six departments involved in child welfare. Of that group, 816 employees responded.
Asked if workloads allow enough time to provide adequate services, less than a third of respondents — 29% — agreed, even as they said the work has never been more challenging.
“The sad reality about DCFS is that this work has only gotten harder over the years, and with the increased complexity of these cases there have been a lot of unrealistic expectations set on workers and supervisors,” said one respondent.
Less than one in five of 45 responding employees in Baton Rouge — 17% — said they have the time they need to do their jobs properly. In New Orleans, it was 20%. Employees in the Lake Charles office gave the highest marks, with 44% saying they had adequate time.
At the same time, more than half — 58% — of the surveyed DCFS employees said they’re dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with their pay. The agency raised entry-level salaries for child welfare trainees this fall, boosting pay by nearly $10,000 to almost $40,000. It has also added pay incentives up to an extra $5 per hour in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Several employees described a work environment where having more experience doesn’t always lead to raises or promotions, which one employee with a master’s degree called “a slap in the face.”
“The good workers who are providing quality services often get stuck in their position and blocked from transfers or promotions because management doesn't want to lose a good worker in the field,” a respondent said.
Auditors noted that some workers are concerned with a DCFS decision in September to loosen a requirement that job candidates have a college degree, which has allowed candidates to apply as long as they have six years of work experience in any field. Agency leaders say they hope the pilot change will help them fill an estimated 400 vacancies.
One respondent called the move an “awful decision for child welfare.” Others said new hires without prior experience in the field don’t receive an adequate amount of training.
New hires are required to undergo a six-month training program, DCFS spokesperson Catherine Heitman said. They must also complete at least 32 hours of training in each of the next two years, and 20 hours in each year that follows, Heitman said.
DCFS is also launching a recruitment campaign that includes more outreach to universities and on social media. The agency hosted hiring fairs in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette, with plans to host similar events in each of the six regions across the state where DCFS operates. DCFS leaders made at least 300 conditional employment offers after the hiring fairs and plan to finalize those hires in the coming weeks, they said last week.