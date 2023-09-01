After months of heated debate and multiple lawsuits, the Louisiana Department of Health is moving forward with plans to house civilly committed patients, state leaders said.
The state said it will renovate a building at its Villa Feliciana Medical Complex to house patients who have been found incompetent to stand trial and are waiting in parish jails to receive mental health treatment.
After other options fell through or were put on hold, the state is now working with an architect and reallocating funding to move some of those patients to Villa Feliciana as soon as possible. The clock is ticking in order to comply with a federal settlement and relieve overcrowding at the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System in Jackson.
An ongoing saga
Originally, the state planned to move 118 patients from Jackson to a facility in Baton Rouge owned by Collis Temple. Neighbors protested, so Temple purchased a former nursing home in Clinton with plans to convert it into a mental health treatment center.
Again, there was backlash from residents. Temple was denied a zoning permit and numerous parish council meetings throughout the spring were dedicated to whether East Feliciana should house what residents felt were “dangerous criminals.”
The reprisal was so strong that eventually the state gave in, and said it would move Villa Feliciana nursing home patients to the Clinton site instead, then move the mental health patients into the Villa Feliciana nursing home.
“I thought that would placate them, and that we could move on,” said Secretary of Health Stephen Russo.
But residents were not convinced and the parish continued to deny Collis Temple a zoning permit to make renovations to the nursing home. In response, Temple filed a civil rights lawsuit against members of the police jury, the sheriff and the parish building inspector.
Meanwhile, the mental health patients in Jackson are still overcrowded, and others languish in parish jails without treatment.
“We, of course, can’t wait for this to play out,” Russo said.
The state is finalizing a contract with an architect to convert a building at Villa Feliciana, and has redirected the funding it would have spent on paying Temple to renovate the Clinton nursing home. That was about $8.5 million.
While the project should help overcrowding, it is not a permanent solution. Russo said patients are working through the system, but the waiting list of patients in parish jails is now close to 140. That means in the future, the state will likely have to retrofit other buildings, including potentially the Villa Feliciana nursing home. In that case, the nursing home patients would still need to be moved to Clinton or elsewhere.
“In order to future proof the state, I don’t see this going away,” Russo said. “This not in my backyard stuff is gonna keep cropping up, but we’re gonna have to solve this.”