Scorching heat and a lack of rain have made much of Louisiana a tinderbox, causing wildfires across the state.
As firefighters tackle the blaze, state officials are urging people not to go sightseeing for them — and to stop sending drones up to take pictures.
"We have aircraft in the air and people’s drones are getting in the way," Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said.
Strain emphasized that there is a statewide burn ban in place, and urged residents to be hypervigilant about fire risk.
"It is imperative that everyone adhere to the burn ban and take the red flag warning seriously."
For example: The burn ban does allow people to use grills and barbecue pits, but Strain stressed that that's only for cooking. There have been reports of people using barbecue pits to burn debris.
"No, no no, you cannot do that," Strain said. "We'll send Smokey Bear after you."
Here's a list of what not to do during the burn ban, which Louisiana expects to last at least a few more weeks.
"A big deal is no fires. Do not light that match. Do not violate the burn ban," said Strain.
Do not throw cigarettes out your car window. "All it takes is a spark or two to cause a fire," said Christopher Bannan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "And with winds of 10-20 mph with some higher gusts, things can spread quickly."
- Do not drive your car through tall grass, or park on dry grass, as catalytic converters can cause fires.
"If you are carrying any type of load, make sure your emergency chains are not hitting asphalt and sparking flames," Strain said.
"If you see a fire, do not go sightseeing," Strain said. "You’re getting in the way of our machines trying to stop the fires.
Strain said so far, the burn bans have markedly helped fires from spreading even more rapidly than they already are, but with hotter, drier days ahead everyone needs to continue observing them.
These are some additional things you can do to prevent fires from spreading and protect your home:
- If you’re working outside with a welding machine or anything with sparks make sure you have extinguishers close by and watch very carefully to make sure sparks don't cause a fire.
- If you're on a farm, make sure you have fire extinguishers on hand if you're bailing hay or doing other work that could have a fire risk.
- Clean your roofs and gutters of dead leaves, debris and pine needles that could catch embers.
- Reduce embers that could pass through vents in eaves by installing 1/8 inch metal mesh screening.
- Clean debris from exterior attic vents and install 1/8 inch metal mesh screening to reduce embers.
- Repair or replace damaged or loose window screens and broken windows.
- Screen or box in areas below patios and decks with wire mesh to prevent debris and combustible materials from accumulating.
- Move any flammable material away from wall exteriors, such as mulch, flammable plants, leaves, needles, firewood piles and anything else that can burn.
- Remove anything stored underneath decks or porches.
"Working together we will get through this, but we need everyone's cooperation to prevent these fires from happening," Strain said.