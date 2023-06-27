Braving nearly triple-digit temperatures for hours, hundreds of LSU fans gathered outside Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday afternoon to welcome back the national champion Tigers baseball team.
Crowded outside of Gate 1, fans brought out the umbrellas and sported their most prized LSU flags, hats and shirts to celebrate the team.
Chants of "L-S-U" and "Geaux Tigers" rang out across the front of the stadium long before the team sauntered off the bus after its flight back from Omaha, Nebraska.
One pair of LSU fans, Chris and Robin Bell, drove hours down from Mississippi early Tuesday morning to greet the team back in Baton Rouge.
Chris Bell said this ranks near the top of his favorite LSU championship teams as a fan, pointing to how LSU responded in a winner-takes-all situation after losing to Florida by 20 runs on Sunday afternoon.
"It's up there, especially after the beatdown from two nights ago," he said. "It's up there with the 2019 football season; it's truly been a memorable moment."
Bell said the memory that will stick with him the most from LSU's title run came Monday when the Tigers went up by double digits and it became clear the championship was within their grasp.
“Last night, when they knew they won it and they were tapping their fingers knowing they were coming home as the champs, that was the moment for me,” he said.
Several fans pointed to a run-saving throw to home plate by LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan against Wake Forest as a key play that gave them confidence the Tigers could execute in clutch situations.
“I think the Tre' Morgan play was probably my favorite because I think that really solidified us,” said LSU fan Kristy Vercher.
Baton Rouge resident Tammy Moreau, a lifelong LSU Tigers baseball fan, said this championship was special because it had elements that reminded her of LSU baseball champions of the past.
Moreau said LSU pitcher Ty Floyd's school-record 17 strikeouts in Game 1 of the finals against Florida took her back to the 1993 championship game, when pitcher Brett Laxton set the now-broken school record with 16 strikeouts in a College World Series game.
The throw from third baseman Tommy White to Morgan that closed out Kentucky in the Super Regionals reminded Moreau of the final out of LSU's 1991 championship run, a throw from third baseman Chris Moock to first baseman Johnny Tellechea.
“From the beginning in 1991, I believed from start to finish that that team would win the championship, and this team gave me that same strong feeling,” she said. "Watching the way this team here interacts, it reminds of the 1993 team with a bunch of characters on there. They had the leaders and stars, but also a bunch of scrappy guys.”
Moreau said the character of this year's team is as great as any accomplishment the players made on the field, and she's excited to see how the team comes back to defend its title next season.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how everything develops with NIL and the transfer portal, but when you see how our players handle their NIL money by donating money to the food bank and donating money to different groups for kids, it speaks volumes.” Moreau said. "I love this team, I'm so proud of them."