On Thursday morning coach Jay Johnson, Paul Skenes, Tommy White, Dylan Crews, Ty Floyd and Tré Morgan made their grand entry to work a shift at the original Raising Cane's. After a whirlwind week on the heels of leading the LSU Tigers to win the men's College World Series, the six baseball icons took a moment to answer reporters' questions.
Morgan was initially hesitant to answer the question, "What's the funniest thing that happened at the College World Series?" But when pressed, he relayed the story of sophomore pitcher Thatcher Hurd ordering his pregame meal from DoorDash the day the Tigers were getting ready to play Wake Forest with Rhett Lowder pitching. Morgan described Lowder as "one of the best pitchers in the country."
When Hurd got the notice that the food delivery person was in the lobby with his meal, he went to pick it up. He found the delivery person with the brown bag of food and said, "Is that my food?" The delivery person said, "Rhett L.?"
