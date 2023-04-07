A man was found dead this morning on a lawn in Plaquemine, in what police believe was a homicide.
"It's an early stage investigation," said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stasi. "We're waiting on the autopsy, but it looks to be a gunshot wound."
A woman called the sheriff's office at around 8:50 Friday morning and said someone was lying in her yard on Kember Drive. Sheriff's said the 24-year-old man was dead when they arrived, and that some neighbors said they heard gunshots Thursday night. Police do not believe the woman who called was in any way involved.
The sheriff's office has notified the man's family and is tracking his movements from yesterday to see if they can determine who he was with.
The victim's name has not been released.