Mayor Lionel Johnson kept his seat in a heated runoff election in St. Gabriel Saturday, but for a few minutes on Saturday night he was convinced he had lost. He even called opponent Kyle Grace to concede.
“The mayor called me and conceded around 8:40 p.m.,” said Grace, who was Johnson's sole opponent in Saturday's vote.
But when Grace called the Iberville Parish Clerk of Court to confirm his victory, clerk Amy Matirne Patin told him the numbers were incorrect.
“It is horrible. I feel very regretful for it,” Patin said Monday.
Johnson, who if the results stand will be starting his fourth term, couldn't be reached for comment Monday.
Patin’s office uses several Google Sheets to informally track precinct results, which are then sent to one master sheet. While not official results, Patin said it's a way to get information out to the public quickly.
Somewhere along the line––it’s unclear exactly what went wrong––the numbers did not update correctly, she said.
“We had a technical error,” said Patin. “When I realized what was going on between the separate sheets and the master sheet, I corrected it.”
The cartridges from the voting machines, which are what the Louisiana Secretary of State looks at before posting results, show that Johnson won reelection with 51.13% of the vote.
Patin said she has deputy clerks stationed in precincts to enter numbers into Google Sheets to get results to people faster. It takes about 90 minutes from the time polls close to get the machine cartridges back and see the results.
“What I’m doing broadcasting a live feed is a public service. It’s just something extra that I do, that I probably need to reconsider if things like this are gonna happen,” Patin said. “I always say it’s unofficial. I always say you have to wait on the cartridges to be read.”
Grace said when Johnson called him to concede, the unofficial results showed him with 769 votes to Johnson’s 727. But the actual count was Johnson with 727 votes to Grace’s 695.
“My legal representatives will comb through this information and if there are any irregularities we will turn them over to the authorities and ensure that those accountable answer for their actions,” Grace said.
Technically, results are not official until the voting machines are brought back to the Clerk of Court Tuesday morning and the counters in the machines are recorded. But Patin said there is no doubt that the numbers from the cartridges are correct, and that Johnson will the next mayor.
The race for mayor was fueled by allegations of a lack of transparency by Johnson, which he disputed on the campaign trail.
“People can see where their money is going. Whether they like me or not, disagree or agree with my political philosophy on things, I don’t think anyone can deny that they can see where their money is going,” Johnson told The Advocate in March.
Grace Marcel, who lost her race for council member on Saturday, hosted campaign events where she suggested the opposite.
“There is no transparency. I don’t care what the mayor has said about making himself available to the people, he does not,” she said at a recent event. “The mayor does not bring anything to the people before the decision is made. When we hear about something in this community, it’s already a done deal.”
Patin said she was sorry that a technical error made matters worse in what was already a hostile election.
“It was an unfortunate incident,” she said. “Sometimes these things happen, but still, I wish it wouldn’t have.”
Other election results were not impacted by the glitch. William “June” Cushenberry, Jr. and Jeffery Hayes were elected to city council and Chief of Police Kevin “Butchie” Ambeau was reelected.