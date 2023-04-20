On April 12, West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a fentanyl overdose in Port Allen, and found 30-year-old Samuel Moore dead.
It is a call that police all over Louisiana are getting with alarming frequency.
In Louisiana, 2,772 people died of a drug overdose in 2021, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. About half of those were opioid-related deaths. Since 2014, opioid-related deaths have increased 432 percent.
“There is an epidemic and crisis of heroin use, and drug use in general,” said Corporal Landon Groger, public affairs officer at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office.
Law enforcement experts and advocates place much of the blame on the increasing availabilty of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid like heroin that can be fatal even in miniscule doses.
As drug overdose deaths increase, sheriff’s offices are turning more often to arrests as as tactic to reduce drug use.
A few days after Moore's death, deputies arrested Rusell Daigle, 32, who they say dealt him the deadly drugs. They didn't just book him on drug counts — they booked him for second-degree murder.
Louisiana is also one of 23 states with a section of its second-degree murder statute that allows arrest and prosecution if the distribution of an illegal drug is the direct cause of a death.
"You gotta start somewhere, and if we can tie criminals to criminal behavior as a result of the death of someone, that’s the avenue law enforcement in general is trying to go for," Groger said.
The question is: Will the charges stick?
Tony Clayton, district attorney for Louisiana’s 18th district, said cases like this are difficult case to prosecute. His attorneys would need to prove that it was the specific drugs Daigle gave Moore that killed him.
“The statute is so poorly constructed that you literally have to have a drone or satellite over the drug dealer to say that those drugs they bought from that person were the actual drugs that caused the death of that person,” Clayton said. “You damn near have to DNA the drugs in the body of the dead person to that of the drugs that were sold from the drug dealer to make that leap and prove beyond a reasonable doubt that that drugs he sold to that person at any given time were the ones that killed him."
He said lawmakers might have meant well when they wrote the statute, but in reality it’s extremely hard to implement.
“I’m sick of them giving us these crazy laws,” he said. “It’s easy to arrest somebody, but proving them guilty is another story. I have to be able to convince 12 people, and that’s a tough burden.”
It could also force cases to drag on, Clayton said. For example, a body was found in Morganza on Tuesday morning, and Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said no foul play was suspected.
“Do I open and close the case?” Clayton said. “There’s no foul play, but someone likely gave him drugs.”
Groger acknowledges the difficulty.
“It’s challenging. Not only from a law enforcement standard, but also from legislation,” he said.
A national issue
Similar debates are taking place across the country, in Connecticut, Mississippi, Virginia and other states with similar statutes in place.
Supporters say that, with overdoses soaring, drug induced homicide laws are needed as a deterrent. Opponents, such as the Drug Policy Alliance, a nonprofit drug policy organization based in New York City, say statutes like Louisiana's don't work.
"Research consistently shows that neither increased arrests nor increased severity of criminal punishment for drug law violations results in less use (demand) or sales (supply). In other words, punitive sentences for drug offenses have no deterrent effect," the organization said in a 2017 report.
Fair and Just Prosecution, a network of local prosecutors, has called the statutes "inherently problematic" and said they do not reduce drug sales or use.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore told The Advocate in 2020 that his office uses the drug induced homicide statute sparingly.
"You don’t want to (over)use the statute that somebody would be afraid to call the police, which would lead to more overdose deaths," Moore said. "We’re not focused on prosecution. We’re focused on help."
Another Louisiana statute does protect those who call for help, something Groger said he wished more people were aware of.
“This law is to protect someone calling for help and having fear that they will be arrested for possession of the drugs that are left,” he said. “If you are in need of medical help during an overdose, please call so we can render aid.”