Nang Keophommavong is no rookie in the kitchen. She's been in the restaurant business for more than 20 years — both as a cook and as a consultant to help open restaurants in other states.
At 60, she and her daughter, Kit Keophommavong-Bradford, are opening Chai Thai-Lao in Baton Rouge. The restaurant offers Thai and Laotian street food.
The restaurant held a soft opening last week in preparation for a grand opening Jan. 16.
Keophommavong-Bradford said her mother enjoys cooking for other people but also knows opening and running a restaurant isn't easy. Nevertheless, Keophommavong says her role at Chai Thai-Lao doesn’t feel much like a job to her.
Keophommavong-Bradford is the oldest of four girls in her family, and every Sunday, they gather to eat her mother's food with other family members and friends. The cuisine that Keophommavong cooks for her family is reflective of the food served at Chai Thai-Lao.
The menu boasts noodle soups like Khao Soi, which is a coconut curry soup with coconut milk, a yellow and red curry base broth served with soft and crispy egg noodles, topped with chow mien fried crispy noodles, cilantro, thinly sliced red onion and pickled sour mustard greens. The broth of the noodle soup brings the heat, but it isn't so spicy that it masks all of the herbs and flavors that curry has to offer. The menu also includes other staples like Pad Thai, basil fried rice, pepper steak, crab rangoon, Thai egg rolls and more.
Keophommavong-Bradford said the response from the community has been heartfelt, especially from the businesses near where the restaurant is located.
"It feels good," Keophommavong said of the positive feedback from her food. "Last night, two guys were sitting here — they called me and (put two thumbs up.)"
The mother-daughter duo hopes to teach the Baton Rouge community about Thai and Laotian culture by "feeding people's bodies and souls" at Chai Thai-Lao, Keophommavong-Bradford said.
"You don't really know a culture until you taste the food," Keophommavong-Bradford said.
Keophommavong-Bradford also plans to donate proceeds to the Phuket Elephant House Sanctuary in Thailand, as animal rights is a cause she's passionate about.
Chai Thai-Lao is located at 8733 Jefferson Highway and will host a grand opening Monday, Jan. 16 with free samples, giveaways and $5 noodle soup bowls all day. The restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday with a $10 lunch special from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.