The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies.

As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet deep. But what does that really look like?

Images of the USS KIDD's exposed underbelly sitting high and dry on the banks caught attention on social media last week.

The USS Kidd, a landmark along the Mississippi River riverfront in Baton Rouge, sits high and dry Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022.

These three photo comparisons capture the wildly low levels in a different way.

They show before and after photos of the banks of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge. Move the slider tool to see the changes.

Left photo was taken March 20, 2019. Right photo was taken on .Oct. 19, 2022.

Left photo was taken Feb. 3, 2020. Right photo was taken Oct. 19, 2022.

Left photo was taken April 10, 2021. Right photo was taken Oct. 19, 2022.