A man was convicted of attempted second-degree murder in Pointe Coupee after he shot his uncle six times then fled the scene, prosecutors said.
Cassanova Carter, 33 of New Roads, shot his uncle at his home on April 4, 2021, police say. The victim was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, where he was treated for 10 days and survived.
A Pointe Coupee Parish jury deliberated for less than an hour after a three-day trial prosecuted by District Attorney's Office Chief of Trials Chad Aguillard, and District Attorneys Kristen Canazaro and Ali Meronek.
“I am mindful of the difficulty this day brings to the entire Reed family as the victim and defendant were related in this case," said Aguillard. "However, the District Attorney’s office will not tolerate this type of violent behavior. The swiftness of the 52-minute verdict sends a clear message that the citizens of Pointe Coupee Parish also will not stand for this type of violence in their community.”
Carter was also convicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken to the Pointe Coupee Parish detention center; his sentencing is on Aug. 16.