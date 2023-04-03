A Napoleonville man fired a gun into a heavily attended weekend high school alumni event at the Dorseyville Community Park and was arrested on Sunday, authorities said.
One man had serious injuries from the shooting Saturday afternoon at the park off La. 70 and Daggs Street in Paincourtville, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said.
The private Assumption High School alumni event had drawn a large number of people to the neighborhood park in the northern corner of the parish, deputies said.
Lonny Cavalier, sheriff's spokesman, added investigators don't know if the alleged shooter, Warren Verrett III, had been invited because the park event didn't have a lot of access control.
Sheriff investigators identified Verrett, 24, as the alleged shooter and he turned himself in to sheriff's deputies on Sunday evening, the sheriff added.
In an interview with investigators, Verrett didn't offer a clear motive for the shooting, Cavalier said.
But the shooting did proceed a fight among several people at the celebration, which wasn't a sanctioned school event, Cavalier added.
Verrett, of the 170 block of Georgette Street, Napoleonville, was booked on counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, deputies said.
He remained in Assumption Parish Detention Center on Monday with bail of $350,000, deputies said.
The man who was shot remained in serious but improving condition at an area hospital, Cavalier added.