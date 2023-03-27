A winning $100,000 lottery ticket was sold in Donaldsonville Saturday, state lottery officials said.
The Easy 5 ticket was purchased at Bellina's Grocery on St. Patrick Street, according to the lottery.
The ticket was the only one bought on Saturday that won the Easy 5 jackpot.
The Donaldsonville Chief first reported the winning ticket.
Michel Bellina, owner of Bellina's Grocery, said he knew his store had sold the winning ticket after he received the regular invoice from the lottery.
Bellina estimated between 112 and 160 Easy five tickets were sold from his store last week.
He said he didn't know yet who bought the ticket from the grocery, a nearly 79-year-old family corner store in western Ascension Parish city.
He said no one had come forward by midday Monday.