An 18-year-old was arrested, accused of attacking a school bus driver this week in a fight that spread widely on social media, Baton Rouge police said.
Carlicia Lewis, 18, attacked the driver on the bus on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Bradley. A video of the attack spread widely on social media, leading a top Baton Rouge leader to say he is considering new laws to protect school personnel.
Lewis and another person, not identified by police, were called to come to the bus after a student had a verbal argument with the driver, police said in a statement.
Lewis, along with the other person and the student who got into the argument, physically attacked the driver, as she was sitting in the driver's seat of the bus.
The driver received multiple injuries to her head, neck and shoulder area, police said.
Lewis was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison for second-degree battery of a school bus driver and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.