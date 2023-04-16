Two house fires on Sunday left six people displaced and a firefighter treated for a minor injury, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
No residents were injured. At one of the blazes, firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the home, the fire department said.
Investigators are working to determine the causes of the two fires.
The first fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday at 3416 Canonicus St. in north Baton Rouge, a few blocks east of Interstate 110.
Firefighters at the scene found a heavy fire that they were able to stop from spreading to neighboring homes.
The Red Cross was contacted to help four displaced occupants with temporary housing.
Hours later, a second fire broke out at noon at 233 East Drive off North Boulevard, with heavy fire coming from the front room, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
Firefighters found a dog inside the house and were able to bring it to safety.
Fire destroyed the front two rooms of the home, and the rest of the house sustained heavy smoke and water damage.
One firefighter was transported to the hospital to be treated for a minor injury, the fire department said.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist the two displaced residents, with housing.