Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies have made two more arrests in the killing of a St. Amant student and shooting of his brother last month.
Aaron Landry, 18, of Gonzales, and an unnamed 17-year-old juvenile from Darrow were booked Tuesday as principals to first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and on other counts, sheriff's dpeuties said.
The shooting, which happened around noon on March 12, killed Treylon Brown, 15, and injured his 16-year-old brother, deputies have said.
The accused shooter, an unnamed 16-year-old juvenile, was arrested five days after the slaying on first-degree murder, attempted first degree muder and other counts.
Deputies have not offered a motive for the shooting that happened along La. 22 near Brown Extension Street in the rural southwestern corner of Ascension's east bank.
The shootings came about four months after another St. Amant student, senior Mekhi Darville, was shot and killed outside a gas station on of Gonzales' main thoroughfares on Nov. 11.
Gonzales offices have said that nighttime slaying was between rival groups at different high schools in Ascension Parish, including one group named "We Stay Quiet." Officers have said Darville was an innocent bystander and not part of the Instagram dispute that led to the shooting.
Sheriff's detectives have not offered a motive for the slaying of Brown and shooting of his brother in Darrow last month but don't believe it is connected to the dispute that led to Darville's death four months earlier in Gonzales.
Sheriff's detectives in the Violent Crimes Unit say more arrests, likely of juveniles, are expected in the Darrow shootings.
Donovan Jackson, sheriff's spokesman, said Wednesday that detectives expected the accused shooter in Darrow would be tried as an adult.