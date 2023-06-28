A woman who was critically injured Tuesday in a double shooting on Townsley Street died in the hospital on Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge Police said.
Her death brings the total number of people killed by gunfire in Baton Rouge on Tuesday to three.
The victim, Robin Hayes, 42, was shot in a house on Townsley on Tuesday afternoon, along with a man, 48-year-old Joseph Profit, who died at the scene, police said.
Police had been at the scene of an earlier shooting Tuesday in a residential area near Southeastern University, when they were called to the Townsley Street shootings.
The victim in the fatal shooting a block from Southern, at Woodpecker Street and Avenue J, has been identified by police as Derrick Thomas, 53.
Thomas was shot multiple times while he was sitting in his truck. At the scene, his empty black pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign, with it's driver's door open and its driver's window shattered by bullets.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Violent Crime Unit, at (225) 389-4869, or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.