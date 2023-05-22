The victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday night has been identified by Baton Rouge police.
Abel Palomares, 28, died of gunshot wounds in the 12000 block of Province Place at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Less than two hours later, another man was fatally shot in the 600 block of West McKinley, police said. The victim of that shooting has not been identified, pending notification of the family, police said at about 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Another person was shot and injured on West McKinley and was transported to the hospital.
The two shootings come after an earlier fatal shooting on Sunday morning.
Tyron Davis, 52, was found dead of gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Tuscarora Street shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, police said.