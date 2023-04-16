Three teens have been arrested in the shooting deaths of a pregnant woman and her unborn child Sunday morning, Baton Rouge Police said.
Kerisha Johnson, 36, and her unborn child were shot at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Carrollton Avenue.
Johnson was shot while attempting to pick up party-goers in the North Carrollton area, police said.
Baton Rouge Police detectives arrested and booked the three men into East Baton Rouge Parish prison, each on counts of second-degree murder and first-degree feticide. They are: Marques Porch, Gregory Parker and Derrick Curry.
No other information was available Sunday night.