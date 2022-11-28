One of three youths arrested over their alleged role in the fatal shooting of a St. Amant High senior earlier this month was on unsupervised probation at the time of the slaying, following the suspect's recent conviction for a previous assault, court papers say.
Jamal "Mal" Holloway, 18, had been released from Ascension Parish Prison on Oct. 26 following his guilty plea and sentencing two days earlier — and less than three weeks before Mekhi Darville was fatally shot Nov. 11, according to court minutes and jail records.
Darville, 17, who is from Sorrento, was an innocent bystander, Gonzales police say, and caught in the middle of a beef between two groups of Ascension Parish juveniles when shots were fired outside a Gonzales gas station.
Darville was hit once by the gunfire as he walked out of the Fuel Smart in the 1800 block of South Burnside Avenue shortly before 9:40 p.m. Nov. 11.
Darville and the other youths whom he was driving around had been returning from an East Ascension football game when they stopped at the Fuel Smart, Darville's mother has said.
Gonzales Police couldn't say who fired the shot that killed Darville when they announced on Monday that Holloway and two juveniles have been arrested on single counts of being principals to second-degree murder.
Holloway, who lives in the 38200 block of Bishop Woods Lane, Prairieville, was picked up Friday after he was spotted in Sorrento, climbing through a bedroom window at the home of another juvenile, police have said.
Citing the ongoing investigation, police would not say when the two juveniles also accused in the slaying were arrested.
According to a bill of information, Ascension prosecutors had accused Holloway of felony aggravated assault with a firearm against another male in late February.
In an agreement between Holloway's defense attorney and prosecutors, he pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to the reduced charge of misdemeanor aggravated assault.
After the plea, Judge Cody Martin gave Holloway a suspended sentence of six months in prison with credit for time already served and six months of unsupervised probation.
A little more than five months before that plea, in mid-May, Judge Martin had also allowed Holloway's father to take him for an interview with the Louisiana National Guard's Youth Challenge Program. It is a 17-month boot camp-style alternative education program for troubled teens.
Holloway stayed in the program about a month and a half, from July 10 to Aug. 23, at Camp Beauregard near Alexandria before he left, a National Guard spokeswoman said. He did not finish the program's first, five-month residential phase at the camp.
Sheriff's records show he returned to parish jail on Aug. 23 until his release Oct. 26.
Prosecutors in Ascension did not return an email for comment Monday. Holloway's defense attorney said Monday he wanted to check his files on Holloway first before commenting.
In addition to the second-degree murder count, Holloway has also been booked on counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a stolen firearm, sheriff's jail records say.
Ami Clouatre, a Gonzales police spokeswoman, could not immediately say Monday if the firearm that Holloway had been booked with possessing Friday was tied to Darville's slaying a few weeks earlier.
Clouatre also said that two other youths also seen going through the window with Holloway on Friday morning at the home in Sorrento are not the juvenile suspects in Darville's slaying.
Donovan Jackson, an Ascension sheriff's spokesman, said Holloway and those other two youths also were not arrested in connection with going through the Sorrento home's window. That incident didn't appear to be tied to criminal behavior.
After an expected graduation from St. Amant High this spring, Mekhi Darville, the shooting victim, had plans for college. He had enjoyed breeding dogs and was humble kid who was seen as a model student by others, his mother said.
Police have said the dispute between the two feuding groups of youths from St. Amant and East Ascension high schools arose on social media.
A vehicle with one of the groups pulled up at the Fuel Smart gas station while Darville was there with his friends in another vehicle.
Darville had friends in both groups, however, police have said.