A 4-year-old boy who got lost during a camping trip with his father remained in critical condition Saturday night after he was found earlier in the Amite River near the Frenchtown Road Conservation Area in Central, both WAFB-TV and WBRZ-TV are reporting
Police Chief Roger Corcoran told the TV stations the boy wandered away from his father and was missing for nearly 40 minutes before first responders discovered him. Police were notified around 3 p.m., the chief said.
Both the boy and his father were taken to a hospital where the boy was in critical condition, WBRZ reported.