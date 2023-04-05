After seven different buildings and a car were set on fire in the Hammond area — including a local Wal-Mart on Christmas eve — nine people have been arrested, accused of setting them, the State Fire Marshal's Office said in a statement this week.
The Hammond Fire Department also assisted in the seven-month investigation.
In addition to the Wal-Mart fire, the cases include house fires and a vehicle fire, and date from August 2022 to January 2023.
Two of those house fires, at addresses on Camp Street and Washington Avenue in Hammond, involve the same suspects, who are believed to be involved in an insurance fraud operation including several more fires in and out of the state.
That case is now being investigated by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.
“This is exceptional work that I am very proud of,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Dan Wallis, “I want to thank the Hammond Fire Department for its commitment to the community’s safety."
“I am proud of our team, not only in the Hammond Fire Prevention Bureau but the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office, along with the other agencies that support our efforts,” said Hammond Fire Chief Daniel Folks.
Other agencies working on the investigation included the Hammond Police Department, Ponchatoula Police Department and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The State Fire Marshal's Office accepts anonymous tips on fire cases online at lasfm.org and by phone call, at the Arson Hotline 1-844-954-1221.