In the closely disputed public high school rivalries of Ascension Parish, there have been four combatants for the past two decades: Tigers, Griffins, Spartans and Gators.
In the fall of 2024, a new challenger is expected sweep in from the skies of Prairieville, a force of nature known as the Hurricanes.
Ascension Parish officials announced Friday the mascot and branding for the parish's newest high school, Prairieville High, will revolve around the tropical storms out of the Gulf of Mexico.
The colors for the Prairieville High Hurricanes will be navy and green.
Officials said the mascot and logo will help build a comunity culture around the new school. In addition to T-shirts and other merchandise, Dutchtown High, for instance, has a popular burger spot, the Griffin Grill, next to its campus along La. 73.
"The progress toward opening Prairieville High School is exciting to watch and be part of,” said Carli Francois, Ascension's director of secondary schools. "We cannot wait to welcome the Hurricanes onto their brand new campus in Fall 2024."
The new high school south of La. 42 in Prairieville on Parker Road has been under construction and is expected to open in the fall of 2024. School officials are close to selecting three final proposed plans for attendance zones to start sending students to the new high school.
The future high school is Ascension's first since the early 2000s, when Dutchtown High opened and brought the Griffins to the parish.
Public review of attendance plans is expected in mid-June after a community survey in May. The zones are expected to be finalized in December, school officials said.
School officials said that typically the principal of a school helps develop school branding and logos.
But Francois, Jeff Parent, supervisor of planning and construction, and Jackie Tisdell, the schools' public information office, developed the brand with the Dallas, Texas, firm Torch Creative, so the brand could be incorporated into the new school's design and construction.
School officials said they solicited public input and said further branding for the school, including a school seal, will be set after a principal is hired.
The custom-designed logos developed by Torch Creative include a primary school logo and a secondary mascot logo with a hurricane design.
The primary school logo features a hurricane symbol embedded in the letter "P".
The secondary mascot logo consists of the silhouette of a figure with long hair blowing sideways with a capital letter "P" on the figure's chest and holding a quindent in front of a custom hurricane symbol.
The quindent, which is a staff with a five-pointed fork at the end, signifies that Prairieville High School will be the fifth high school in the Ascension district, school officials said.
The logos have been trademarked with the state.
Founded in 2005 by Brad Bishop and Michael Thurman, Torch Creative's design studio has a heavy focus on branding, logo design and development, illustration, and typography design.
Torch has worked with LSU, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Rice, Ohio State, Disney, Lucasfilm, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, the NBA and the NHL, school officials said.