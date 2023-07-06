Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Baton Rouge-area man accused of a shooting someone in mid-June.
Deputies said Charles Edward Jones Jr., 52, turned himself in at the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Wednesday.
He has been booked on counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.
Deputies said Jones shot someone on June 12 during an argument at a Napoleonville-area home near La. 1008 where he had been staying and then fled.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs, deputies said, and is recovering.
Jones was staying at that home in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Assumption deputies said. But his listed address is in the 18000 block of Planchet Road, Greenwell Springs, in East Baton Rouge Parish, deputies said.
Jones remained in parish jail Wednesday with bail of $200,000, deputies said.