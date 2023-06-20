An Ascension Parish sheriff's correctional officer accused of punching an inmate about six times while on the ground early Tuesday has been fired and faces criminal counts over allegations he applied excessive force, deputies said.
Sheriff's deputies said Officer Marvin Brown Jr., 29, is expected to be arrested on counts of malfeasance in office and battery and is expected to be released from parish jail after posting bail.
A video provided by sheriff's deputies shows a correctional officer deputies say is Brown walking around 3 a.m. Tuesday to a small caged area known as a segregation cell in which the inmate, 19-year-old Ricky Williams, was being held.
Brown opens the cage door, and Williams can be seen lunging toward Brown and bouncing off him, the video shows.
At the same moment, Brown throws the smaller inmate to the ground and begins punching him. Brown punches him at least six times, the video shows.
Then Brown stops and closes the cage again, leaving the inmate on the ground.
As Brown shuts and locks the cell door and turns his back to walk away, Wiliams stood up, the video shows.
Before Brown initially appears in the video, Williams can be seen saying something toward someone not visible in the screen but toward the area from which Brown would later emerge in the video shot.
Williams had been placed in the segregation cell because he fought with another inmate three hours earlier and was the aggressor in that fight, deputies said.
Donovan Jackson, sheriff's spokesman, said sheriff's investigators determined Brown was justified in throwing Williams to the ground initially in an attempt to defend himself and others in the jail.
But, Jackson said, he used excessive force in punching Williams after he was on the ground.
Williams is expected to be rebooked on counts of battery over the earlier fight with the other inmate and the initial lunge toward Brown and will be put into a segregation cell, deputies said.
Brown had been employed for 14 months and previously had two infractions on his disciplinary record, deputies said.
He was late once and had previously misplaced inmate medications, deputies said.