The Addis police officer arrested in the fatal Brusly crash that killed two students on New Year's Eve bonded out of the West Baton parish jail on Sunday, Sheriff Mike Cazes said.
The officer, David Cauthron, 42, was booked into the West Baton Rouge jail on Jan. 1 on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, with bail set at $100,000. Cauthron posted bond on Sunday and was released, a week after his arrest.
Cauthron was pursuing a suspect, Tyquel Zanders, in a pursuit that began in Baton Rouge, when he ran a red light on La. 1 shortly after noon on Dec. 31 in Brusly and crashed into a vehicle. Two Brusly High students and cheerleaders, Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, died in the crash.
Maggie's brother, University of Louisiana at Lafayette student Liam Dunn, who was also in the girls' vehicle, was critically injured in the crash.