After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved selling naloxone without a prescription this week, some law enforcement officials and advocates who work with addiction are cautiously optimistic that granting over-the-counter access to the overdose-reversing drug could help stem the tide of overdoses in the Baton Rouge area — and save lives.
Narcan, the approved branded nasal spray from Maryland-based Emergent BioSolutions, is the best-known form of naloxone. It can reverse opioid overdoses involving street drugs such as heroin and fentanyl, as well as prescription opioids like oxycodone.
Although first responders and outreach groups generally carry and distribute Narcan, the FDA's move could potentially allow those who use drugs — and their loved ones trying to avoid a worst-case scenario — broader and easier access to the life-saving spray, advocates say.
"It’s fantastic policy," said Lonnie Granier, an advocacy specialist for Odyssey House, a New Orleans nonprofit focused on addiction treatment. "Anything that we can do to expand access to Narcan when so much of the illicit drug supply is contaminated with fentanyl. We need to be aware, and we need to be on guard."
The deadly rise of fentanyl
Law enforcement and local addiction specialists have warned for some time that fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that has ravaged much of East Baton Rouge Parish in recent years, has invaded the drug market and is responsible for the high number of overdose deaths in the region. Fentanyl has been detected in drug supplies apart from opioids, too.
According to Gjvar Payne, executive director of the Capitol Area Reentry Program that oversees the Be Safe Syringe Service Program, naloxone has historically been kept on hand by people who use drugs intervaneously, because they were injecting opioids.
"Now, because of the presence and uptick of fentanyl in our communities, we have to protect anyone that uses drugs, because any drug could be laced with fentanyl," he said.
The Be Safe mission involves "reducing the amount of harm done to the individual" who uses drugs, Payne said. His team provides clean, sterile syringes, fentanyl testing strips, Narcan and other essential items to minimize the risk of infection or death.
Payne says the goal is not to promote drug use, but rather to help people who are using drugs stay as safe as possible.
Jon Daily, a director at the Baton Rouge district attorney's office who handles community relations — and who has recovered from addiction himself — said there has been a concentrated effort in the last year and a half to send outreach teams to overdose hotspots in the parish. Making Narcan more accessible can only help, he added.
"I think making it more readily available is going to contribute directly to saving lives," Daily said. “I think what it means for the parish is we are finally being open-minded enough to deploy proven and effective strategies. It’s so stigmatized.”
Last year, non-fatal overdoses — which experts say are likely severely underreported — totaled almost 1,400, according to the district attorney's office. Fatal overdoses came in just under 300 — a slight decrease from the previous year, but far more than most previous years.
At the same time, the percentage of fentanyl-involved overdoses increased, Daily said. Narcan access could make a difference in those numbers.
"I know some people are going to be upset, saying you’re encouraging or enabling people to use," he said. "I understand the principle, but it doesn’t apply when you’re dealing with an illness."
Cost prohibitive?
Despite their hopes, advocates and providers are also wary of potential pricing issues that could keep Narcan from reaching those who need it the most.
While Narcan wasn't available over the counter before the FDA's action, pharmacies could sell naloxone without a prescription because officials in every state have allowed it. However, not every pharmacy carries it, and buyers have to pay for the medication — either with an insurance co-pay or for the full retail price. The cost varies, but two doses of Narcan often go for around $50.
It remains to be seen how many stores will carry it and what the prices will be.
Harm reduction groups like Be Safe give Narcan out for free, Payne said. He fears a high cost could create barriers for vulnerable people.
"Even though they may be able to access it, it may still not be accessible at the same time," he said.
Daily also pointed out that some people who use drugs may not have steady jobs or incomes. If their basic needs are not being met while they are struggling with addiction, he speculated that it's unlikely they will spend what money they have on Narcan.
Nevertheless, he said the approval has the potential to support the work already being done by local groups in the parish.
"It will stimulate the greater cause, the greater overdose prevention ecosystem already operating in East Baton Rouge," he said. "It will create more opportunities along a continuum to intervene in the cycle."
Narcan will become available over-the-counter by late summer. Other brands of naloxone and injectable forms will not yet be available over the counter, but they could be soon.