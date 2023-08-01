After a bitter, nearly seven-year-long legal battle that has bounced repeatedly between Louisiana’s highest courts, a former top St. James Parish administrator pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge and will avoid jail time.
Blaise Gravois, who was the second-highest-ranking parish leader, and his then-boss, two-term ex-Parish President Timmy Roussel, were accused of repeatedly tasking the parish’s public workers with making improvements on private property during the hotly contested 2015 election.
Among other allegations, prosecutors accused the pair of having the parish install several thousand feet of costly gas lines and other equipment for a new industrial business in Convent, where Gravois’ daughter worked, tearing down an elderly woman’s dilapidated backyard play shed in Paulina and a mobile home elsewhere in the parish without proper demolition procedures.
But Gravois’ and Roussel’s lawyers accused District Attorney Ricky Babin of a personal and political prosecution because Roussel had cut funding for one of Babin’s assistant district attorneys. They claimed he was criminalizing what would have otherwise been routine public works in any other parish in Louisiana.
Gravois had faced five felony malfeasance in office counts. But, late Monday, he agreed to plead no contest to unauthorized use of a moveable worth less than $1,000.
By pleading no contest, Gravois did not admit guilt but admitted that had the case gone to trial, prosecutors were likely to prove it.
Gravois’ plea document does not describe the crime prompting the unauthorized use of moveable conviction, though as the former director of operations, Gravois had access to a fleet of public equipment.
In lieu of 30 days in jail, which 23rd Judicial District Judge Tess Stromberg deferred, Gravois must serve three months of unsupervised probation.
If he completes the probation without having any new criminal charges against him, he can seek to have the misdemeanor conviction removed from his record.
Gravois also was ordered to pay a $250 fine and $200.50 in court costs within 48 hours of the Monday evening sentencing.
Reached Tuesday, Gravois referred any questions to his defense attorney, Matthew Chester, who declined to comment.
Gravois’s plea raises questions about the continued prosecution of Roussel.
Roussel and Gravois faced virtually identical charges arising from the same set of facts, court papers say. Roussel’s case, which has an extra malfeasance count, hasn’t had much activity in recent years as prosecutors and defense attorneys battled in the Gravois case.
The plea document contains no statement that Gravois agreed to testify against Roussel in exchange for the plea.
Tyler Cavalier, chief of staff and spokesman for Babin, did not immediately return an email and voice mail seeking comment Tuesday. Brian Capitelli, Roussel’s defense attorney, didn’t immediately return a message for comment Tuesday.
A bruising legal battle
The original grand jury indictment in September 2016 kicked off a bruising litigation campaign by both sides that, for the most part, kept Babin’s office on the defensive and delayed a trial for years.
The court battles led to two higher court rulings that Babin’s prosecutors engaged in misconduct. The Louisiana 5th Circuit Court of Appeal and a lower court found conflicts of interest in the DA’s office in the initial phases of the investigation and prosecution.
Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon served as the parish’s legal adviser at the time of the activities that led to the parish officials’ prosecution while Babin’s office also pursued the criminal investigation against Gravois and Roussel.
While Mohon was a criminal prosecutor, Babin has maintained that Mohon was never a part of the investigation and that the lower court and appellate rulings were based, in part, on erroneous court minutes appearing to indicate Mohon was in the prosecution when he wasn’t. The Fifth Circuit ruling still stands, however.
The 5th Circuit also found in 2019 that Babin’s office broke grand jury secrecy rules in pursuing the indictments; the state Supreme Court upheld that ruling. That finding led to the original indictments being thrown out.
After the courts threw out the grand jury indictments, Babin directly raised the prosecutions again through bills of information in late 2019 and the fall of 2020.
St. James prosecutors have repeatedly accused Gravois’s lawyers of misleading the lower courts, of trying the case in the media to taint jurors and of delaying and harassing tactics by taking personal aim at Babin and his prosecutors.
More recently, they also unsuccessfully accused Chester of his own conflicts of interest in the defense of Gravois through the payment agreement with his client. Chester denied the claims and said they centered around attorney-client privilege.
In late June, Stromberg found that prosecutors never produced the actual retainer agreement — the 5th Circuit blocked it — and that, in any case, no conflict or serious potential for conflict existed through Chester’s representation of Gravois.
More accusations loomed
Reached late Monday afternoon in Convent, the deal came on the eve of a potentially explosive evidentiary hearing Tuesday in which Babin and three of his prosecutors, Chuck Long, Adam Koenig and Bruce Mohon, had been subpoenaed to testify by Gravois’ lawyers.
They had accused Babin, Long and Mohon of receiving work on their private properties at taxpayer expense but had not been criminally charged. The prosecutors say it was either legal drainage work or, in Babin’s case, a project that never occurred at all.
Defense attorneys were trying to prove that the prosecutors could be called as witnesses for Gravois’ defense at trial. That might mean they had a conflict of interest in prosecuting Gravois, which the defense attorneys argued should force Babin’s office to be recused.
Gravois’ attorneys claimed the property issue was one of a series of alleged conflicts of interest that required recusal. In court papers, Babin countered the allegations were irrelevant and that bogus conflict claims had been ruled on before. He argued they were misdirection and delay by Gravois’ lawyers.
Gravois has rung up hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal costs fighting the charges, court papers show.
After weathering nearly three years of the malfeasance prosecution, Roussel did not seek reelection in the fall 2019 to a third term and was recharged in the case in his final days in office.
The man he beat in the 2015 runoff, Pete Dufresne, won the presidency easily in the 2019 primary and is seeking reelection this fall.