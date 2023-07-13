Two Livingston Parish council members' efforts to censure each other over an allegation of sexual harassment stalled Thursday in a tense, often raucous meeting that ended with a whimper rather than a bang.
It was the first time the council had convened since Garry "Frog" Talbert publicly accused the sitting chairman, John Wascom, of sexually harassing his stepdaughter while she was employed as a parish clerk several years ago.
Since that heated exchange, Talbert and Wascom have fired accusations back and forth in interviews with the media. Talbert has claimed Wascom is trying to sweep the alleged incident under the rug and obstruct government transparency, while Wascom has retorted that Talbert is manufacturing the situation to draw attention to his bid for a statehouse seat.
This week, the council opted to take no action regarding the allegations beyond going into an executive session.
"They are tired, they don’t want to hear about it no more, just — they’re done with it," Wascom said of his council colleagues. "That’s the consensus I got from the council. There’s nothing to it and don’t bother us with this anymore."
Talbert, who has emphasized the ongoing workplace harassment and retaliation after the initial incident as problematic, said now all the council members know what happened.
"I’ve been told I’m hurting my campaign ... and I’m like, my daughter got hassled — it happened to her because of who I am," he said. "I believe that. I believe the actions against her were a retaliation against me."
Wascom said that claim was untrue.
Lauren White, Talbert's stepdaughter, alleges in a complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that Wascom harassed her in the form of "unwelcome touching." The incident allegedly occurred at a 2017 Christmas party for council members and office staff at Sullivan's Steakhouse.
An official HR statement was not taken until years later in 2022, after which White alleges her workplace became more and more hostile — particularly after Wascom was elected chairman of the council and became her boss. White ultimately resigned in April.
Although the allegations have been long-simmering, Talbert's June outburst was the first time they had erupted into public view, stunning onlookers and leading to some councilmembers to call for him to be removed from chambers.
Thursday's council meeting listed several warring agenda items, including a vote proposed by Talbert to censure Wascom and remove him as chair, as well as two addendums by Wascom to remove Talbert's items from the agenda and to ban them from meetings for six months. In six months, Talbert's term on the council will have ended.
A third item submitted by Talbert would allow the council to go into executive session to discuss an EEOC complaint — presumably that of White, the former parish clerk.
Although Wascom began the meeting with an invocation in which he thanked God "for a pure conscience," tempers flared almost immediately afterward as Talbert and Wascom sparred over a misunderstanding about the agenda. Many times throughout the night and amid a heated discussion about zoning the council devolved into a series of shouting matches.
When Wascom finally brought up his addendum to remove Talbert's three proposals from the agenda, he sounded almost apologetic.
“I just didn’t think we needed to be talking about those things in a council meeting,” he said.
Erin Sandefur, councilwoman for District 5, spoke up with a motion to remove all three of Talbert's items from the agenda.
“I just feel like as far as an EEOC complaint, I think with all due respect, that needs to be put on the agenda by the parish attorney," she said. "The other two things I think are out of line and out of order and I think should be removed."
Sandefur's motion, however, died without a second. Shane Mack, councilman for District 9, proposed a substitute motion to strike the two votes for censure and removal as chair from the agenda — but to keep the executive session. His motion passed, with all but Talbert voting in favor.
Although the council did go into executive session for roughly half an hour, it emerged and took no action. The meeting ended quietly.
In an interview afterward, Wascom said he thought the night "went pretty good."
"They voted to pull two of [Talbert's] three items he put on there, I’m glad they did that, because they know how ridiculous that was," he said.
Talbert, who left the executive session early, said after the meeting he returned to chambers because he wanted to present what he could and leave. He doesn't "want to know what they talked about" — nor does he care, he added.
"I’m in a precarious position because ... I’m part of the council, and if the council’s sued I’m going to be part of that,” he said. "The last six months I can defend her, I’m going to defend her no matter what. I’m going to do what I can to resolve this matter in her favor.”