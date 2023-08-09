Four Gonzales massage parlors have been shut down and six of their workers have been arrested on prostitution and other counts in connection with a five-week-long police investigation into the Ascension Parish city's massage and spa industry.
Gonzales Police detectives started the investigation at the beginning of July after receiving complaints about alleged sexual misconduct and prostitution at different parlors, police said in a statement Wednesday.
The police investigation also came a few months after city officials adopted new spa and massager parlor rules aimed at toughening enforcement of the operations.
Police found "illicit activities" were being conducted at four different spas and officers obtained search warrants, police said:
- Happy Spa, 2819 S Cabelas Parkway
- Magical Message and Spa, 602 S. Burnside Ave.
- Oriental Relax Massage, 2325 S. Burnside Ave.
- Rose Massage, 2705 W. La. 30.
All are off primary commercial thoroughfares in the city.
Officers arrested six women in connection with the massage parlor investigation between July 26 and Tuesday, police said.
The following women were arrested on single counts of prostitution by massage and practicing massage therapy without a state license, police said: Ningye Huang, 62, a worker at Happy Spa; Yaping Zhao, 67, a worker at Magical Spa; Wumei Qiu, 52, a worker at Happy Spa; and Shuying Gao, 55, a worker at Oriental Relax Massage.
The following were arrested on a single counts of practicing massage therapy without a state license, police said: Yu Tan, 54, a worker at Happy Spa, and Zou Weilan, 58, a worker at Magical Spa.
Gao was also booked with one count of resisting an arrest, police said.
Gonzales officers said the city fire department, Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, Louisiana State Board of Massage Therapy, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Ascension Parish Prison assisted in the investigation.