A Donaldsonville man who was erroneously released from a north Louisiana jail last November while waiting years for his mandatory life sentence to be handed down for a 2014 murder has been granted a new trial in that homicide case.
Interim Judge Melvin P. Zeno agreed with Michael "Ma-Man" LeBlanc's defense attorneys that his now-deceased trial counsel was ineffective because he failed to object to and potentially block hearsay statements from being used against LeBlanc, attorneys said.
"Basically, there was so much hearsay in the state's case, and almost none of it was objected to. Most of the evidence that the state got in the trial was inadmissible evidence," Jim Williams, LeBlanc's post-trial defense attorney, said Friday.
Defense attorneys had also criticized the trial defense attorney for failing to subpoena potential critical witnesses for LeBlanc.
Hearsay evidence is generally statements from second- or third-hand sources who aren't the person with direct knowledge of a matter. Under court rules, however, many exceptions exist to prohibitions on using hearsay testimony at trial.
Zeno found, however, that breakdowns in LeBlanc's legal defense resulted in a trial that was not fair to the defendant, court minutes say.
Zeno rejected a pending defense motion for acquittal on Tuesday in Gonzales. But he did order the new trial, reaching a different conclusion than two previous rulings in 2018 and 2019 by another judge who did not grant a new trial.
Prosecutors had contended the defense's decision to allow hearsay testimony without objection could have been trial strategy.
Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty, an Ascension Parish prosecutor who helped try LeBlanc in 2017, said on Friday that prosecutors are planning to file an appeal with the Louisiana 1st Circuit Court of Appeal.
They are waiting for Zeno's written reasons. Prosecutors also plan to seek to raise LeBlanc's bail or hold him without bail, Dupaty said.
After granting the new trial order, Zeno set bail at $300,000 and ordered LeBlanc to wear a GPS device if he is released.
LeBlanc remained in Ascension Parish Prison on Friday, online records say. Separate from the murder charge, he is also being held on a previous parole violation.
The new trial order puts a twist in an unusual case that has dragged on for years.
In a September 2017 bench trial, then-23rd Judicial District Judge Alvin Turner Jr. had convicted LeBlanc of the second-degree murder of 37-year-old Adoriji "Teenie Weenie" Wilson of Donaldsonville.
LeBlanc had been waiting nearly six years since that conviction for his mandatory life sentence to be handed down, a process that normally takes a few months.
Despite the years, LeBlanc had a post-trial motion for acquittal still pending after a series of delays, in part, because of the death of his trial attorney, Morris W. Reed Jr., and broader slowdowns due to COVID.
Reed died in December 2019.
After LeBlanc's mistaken release from Riverbend Detention Center in East Carroll Parish on Nov. 30, he went on the run for about a month. U.S. Marshals Service agents captured him Dec. 28 in New Orleans, authorities have said.
LeBlanc's mistaken release prompted a round of finger-pointing. State corrections officials contended the failure to sentence LeBlanc kept him from being placed indefinitely in state custody and left him to the whims of other jurisdictions as LeBlanc finished out prison time for state and local convictions.
Local prosecutors countered they had placed a detainer on LeBlanc that should have prevented him from being released from the East Carroll prison when he finished time for charges out of nearby Madison Parish.
At the time of the June 2014 shooting, sheriff's deputies had claimed it was a drug-related hit. A hooded man wearing a green slicker walked up to Wilson in Donaldsonville's "back of town" area and shot him.
At the trial, prosecutors had LeBlanc's co-defendant, Marishell "Kool-Aid" Ealem, testify against him in exchange for a plea bargain.
But Williams, LeBlanc's post-conviction defense attorney, said prosecutors were also able to get in hearsay allegations through the testimony of a sheriff's detective without calling the witnesses themselves.
"It was amazing that all of this evidence came in that was objectionable. It really was amazing," Williams said.
He said one witness who did give testimony implicated Ealem as the shooter, while two others described a shooter who matched Ealem's appearance.
Williams also contended Ealem himself gave contradictory statements to authorities before and after his plea deal.
LeBlanc had waived his right to a jury and allowed Turner, who retired from the bench earlier this year, both to preside over the trial and to serve as its tryer of fact.
The latter role is usually what the jury does, weighing the credibility of evidence and testimony and deciding on guilt or innocence.
Earlier this month, Zeno, a retired Jefferson Parish judge who is serving as an interim judge for Turner until elections this fall, had directed prosecutors to subpoena Turner to the stand, court papers say.
Before deciding on whether to grant LeBlanc's motion, Zeno had wanted to see how much the hearsay testimony weighed on Turner's decision to convict, the papers say.
But Zeno determined it was improper for him to call Turner to the stand and testify about his role as the tryer of fact, attorneys said. Instead, Zeno handed down the new trial ruling.