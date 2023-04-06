A year after a controversial but popular Denham Springs tubing rental company closed following the arrests of the co-owners, a different tubing business has opened at the same location.
Tiki Tubing LLC closed indefinitely last June, several weeks after co-owners John and Patricia Fore were arrested, accused of sex crimes. Fore was booked on a count of sexual battery after officials received a complaint involving a juvenile victim, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. His wife was booked on sexual battery days later in a different alleged case.
Now, Cajun Tubing & Kayaking, a new company, has announced its grand opening on May 5. The business is operating from the same address as the former Tiki Tubing headquarters. Cajun Tubing also appears to have taken over the former Tiki Tubing Facebook page.
"We are thrilled to take over ownership of Cajun Tubing & Kayaking and to continue offering our visitors an unforgettable outdoor adventure," said the new owners in a press release. "Our goal is to provide a safe and welcoming atmosphere where everyone can enjoy the natural beauty of the Amite River while experiencing the thrill of tubing and kayaking."
In an e-mail to The Advocate, Haley Bonnette, one of the new owners, clarified Cajun Tubing is "in no way affiliated with [the] Tiki Tubing owners and company."
"This is a brand new company under new and experienced management," she wrote.
Apart from the owner arrests, Tiki Tubing had previously ignited controversy over safety risks as patrons became stranded or died while floating down the often turbulent Amite River.
The summer before the company closed, two Tiki Tubing patrons had drowned and dozens were stranded. Soon after, Livingston Parish government voted to pass new river safety laws in October aimed at preventing future tragedies.
The Amite River already has a deadly history stretching back decades, and the heavy rainfall that summer made matters worse for both patrons of the tubing company and the fire protection district tasked with their care.
The parish ordinance requires any company operating on the river to offer customers life jackets, show a safety video for their particular water activity and erect signage along the channel for clarity.
On the new company's website, the "rules" section notes that "Cajun Tubing & Kayaking cares for your health and well-being just as much as it cares for the health and well-being of the Amite River and environment."
Even before the 2021 summer deaths, Tiki Tubing had long caused stress for the local fire protection district, which spent hours retrieving wayward tubers and responding to distress calls. Sometimes, tubers would float past the get-out point for hours down the river from Denham Springs, lose their tubes or drift out of cell service, one fire chief said.
But that chief, Joe Koczrowski, said Thursday he has high hopes for the new company. Koczrowski, chief of Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 5, said he has met with the owners, who already own several other water sports attractions in the state.
"They appear to be very conscientious," he said. "They appear to be willing to do everything they have to do to meet the ordinances."
Koczrowski said company has a plan to patrol the river with a jet boat and requires a training video everyone must watch before they get in the water. He added that he hopes the owners' commitment to the fire department and parish will "carry through," and that the department will "hold them to their word."
"They appear that they are going to be good stewards of the river and take care of their people," he said. "I wish them the best of luck and hope they have a safe summer and that we don’t have to spend much time on the river with them this year.”
The chief added his team has done some additional training to facilitate potential rescues. But the mood going into this summer seems to be cautiously optimistic.
"We’re going to depend on them more to take care of these people instead of us," he said.